John Jefferson: Watch where ya step!

This photo, taken in late August a couple of years ago in Central Texas, shows a dead female rattlesnake and her eight dead offspring that came out of a hole in a friend’s tool shed while he was working there. From the little snakes’ size, they were very young. They would have soon been mature enough to leave the nest and move on. That activity usually lasts into October each year when more rattlesnakes than usual are encountered. Watch where ya step!