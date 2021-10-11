The Old Farmer’s Almanac has predicted another cold, wet winter for Texas. And it has an 80% accuracy record. That often beats the weathercasters.
Writing can be stressful, though rewarding in several ways. It became extremely difficult on Feb. 14, this year. Remember that? It froze the toes off some of the doves, and I hear a brass monkey was, uh — affected.
I checked with Parks and Wildlife, and their dove program leader confirmed that doves suffered from frostbitten toes, and many died. The whitetail program leader said the freeze came too soon to affect fawns, and if any deer died, they were old and weakened. Significant exotic wildlife, however, did succumb.
Last winter put a terrific dent in our woodpile. We suffered through roughly ten days with snow on the ground most of the time, and intermittent loss of water and electricity.
As our woodpiles dwindled, we considered which furniture to burn first if the firewood ran out. Without power, we had no TV, and only a wind-up radio. And she doesn’t like my singing. A smart-aleck son-in-law even suggested burnings hats. Like Sir Winston Churchill, I have a number of brimmed hats acquired through the years. Sir Winston, before choosing one each morning, asked himself who he wanted to be that day. Rain in the forecast might enter into my decision.
And we didn’t have the money nor the inclination to fly to Cabo to escape the cold, like our mayor did to break COVID quarantine while telling the rest of us to stay home to keep from spreading it.
But I had three writing deadlines during that time and Al Gore hadn’t yet invented wind-up computers, so I began to worry. Fortunately, icy roads were melting. My wife had an appointment to have her car serviced and suggested I could take my laptop and work in the dealer’s service waiting room. By staying on the access road, we were able to slowly drive to the dealership and warmth and electricity. And complimentary cookies and hot coffee. I’m not sure which I appreciated the most. And I completed some of my work, there. Our church and many others that still had electricity opened their gyms as warming centers and that helped me with the other assignments.
As I sat there working, bivouacked with other refugees from the cold, I remembered those who had asked if I had ever had a “real job.” Yes; several good ones. But this is what I do. It’s not all hunting and fishing in nice weather.
I guess Shakespeare wasn’t bothered by lack of electricity since the computer inventor hadn’t been born yet, so he probably kept writing with quill and ink by candlelight.
I hadn’t thought of that. But transmission might have been tough since the Internet was down and mail delivery was almost nonexistent. And my editors might not have wanted to receive hand-written copy.
At least not from me.
Nor maybe even from the ”Bard of Avon” himself.
