Last week’s column covered the Hill Country, Rolling Plains, and Pineywoods. This week’s will include forecasts for South Texas, Cross Timbers, and Post Oak regions.
Alan Cain, TPWD’s able white-tailed deer honcho, reported 2020 ending with 91% of Texas being dry and droughty. Winter weeds were scarce. Then the February freeze struck. Ice and snow didn’t kill deer, but they delayed spring green-up. Brush species suffered nipped tops.
In April, rain began. By late May, most of Texas had received significant rainfall. Habitats exploded.
Pregnant does were nourished; antler development boosted. Texas’ 5.4-million whitetail population expects growth.
Last season’s statewide harvest was 53% bucks (449,515) and 47% does. Statewide doe/buck ratio is 3.3 does/buck. More does need to be removed. A good acorn crop and quality native forage will keep deer away from feeders early on. Cooler weather will help.
SOUTH TEXAS
For years, if you wanted a large, heavy antlered buck, you went to the Brush Country south of San Antonio. Around 1991 and ’92, the Rolling Plains began scoring high in the Big Game Awards. TPWD restocking coupled with improved deer habitat management practices changed the landscape. The 16-year average Boone and Crockett scores for 5.5-year-old and older Texas bucks show the top three regions as being South Texas slightly ahead of the Western Rolling Plains, and the Eastern Plains four-antler-inches below them. Although the Rolling Plains (RP) and a few northern states might still produce some bigger antlered bucks, probably no area produces the total number of trophy whitetails that the Brush Country does each year. The 2020 harvest was 7.9 deer/1000 acres in South Texas, 6.1 in Eastern RP, and 2.3 in Western RP. Cain expects a population increase this year and above-average antlers due to exceptional habitat conditions brought on by timely rains. He even predicted this to be “an exciting year” in the brush.
CROSS TIMBERS
This area northeast of the Hill Country, east of Abilene, west of Fort Worth, and extending all the way to the Red River has the second highest deer population in the state, behind the Hill Country. Highest deer densities occur in the center of the region, but plenty of deer are present throughout. Fairly consistent fawn production indicates good buck distribution in all age classes, but high fawn crops in 2016 and 2017 point to more bucks 4.5 to 5.5 years of age this year. Last season, 71% of the harvest was bucks 3.5 and older. Cain sees that continuing. Consequently, hunters can expect high antler quality and excellent deer numbers this season.
Post Oak Savannah
Deer densities in this region vary due to human population growth and agriculture with highest deer densities being along either side of I-10 from San Antonio to Houston. Lowest densities are north of I-20 and east of Dallas due to habitat fragmentation. Sex ratio of 4.3 does/buck will frustrate buck hunters and previously low fawn crops will limit 5.5 to 6.5 age classes. Oak trees are laden with acorns.
This season could be one to remember.
