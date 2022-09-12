John Jefferson: Whitetail prospects for 2022, Pt. 1

Archery-only deer and Rio Grande turkey season opens in most counties on Oct. 1. Check the TPWD Outdoor Annual for the county you hunt in. Most of Texas has an overpopulation of doe due to hunters’ preference for shooting bucks. Since the drought limited antler development in many areas, hunters can help improve the doe/buck ratios by passing up young bucks (pictured, on left) or a buck they don’t intend to mount and taking a doe instead. After all, you can’t eat the antlers – and does make better eating, anyway!