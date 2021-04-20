A lot is written about bass fishing. You’ve even seen some here. If you turn on a “fishing” show on TV, that’s what you usually get.
Many may think that’s the only kind of fishing there is; that it takes an expensive bass boat with a 200-horse-power motor. And that the only worthy fish on your hook is a largemouth bass weighing well over five pounds. But at one time, there was plenty more.
Now, bass fishing isn’t bad — to each his own. But those who have never fished need to know there are options. Maybe a look back before TV and fishing boats costing more than my first house took over will help.
My first tackle consisted of a brittle bamboo pole equipped with braided cotton line and a small Mustad, long- shanked hook on the end. Plastic bobbers hadn’t been invented, then. Discarded bottle corks with a narrow slit cut down a long side with a sharp pocketknife allowed the line to be forced into it. Depth of the bait in the water was adjusted by pulling the line one way or the other through the cork. Then there was the bait.
Earthworms were favored. Almost all fish devour them. Especially perch, catfish, and other delicious edibles. Some used minnows, but they cost more. I was fascinated by my mentor’s glass, pickle-jar-minnow trap. A funnel at the mouth led into the jar where a piece of bread floated temptingly. Minnows quickly discovered it and swam around trying to get in. Once in, they couldn’t escape. I caught my first two bass on a couple of them.
Worms cost a dime a can, back then. I never had enough minnow- money, so I don’t know their price. But Nature provided excellent bait. I learned to gently swat grasshoppers with my baseball cap – just hard enough to knock them down without killing them. Keeping them in a minnow bucket, I headed to the creek. Perch, catfish, and occasionally a bass would hit almost as soon as I dropped the baited hook into the water.
Once, I opened the door to our well- house and was startled. The pump and the floor were covered with gray cave crickets. Enough for two day’s bait!
And then were wasp and yellowjacket larvae. My grandmother taught me how to tie a piece of newspaper to the end of a long stick, light it, carefully dust the nest with the flame, drop it, and run like a wildcat was after me. This became art. I got good at running off the insects on the nest, too, without setting the garage on fire. Caution is compulsory.
Larvae made terrific bait, but one bite and it was gone. Sometimes I’d torch two nests a day.
But if I told you how many fish I caught with them, you’d swear I was lying.
So, if bass fishing baffles you, try simple pole and bait angling. It’s a successful, easy experience.
And you don’t even need a boat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.