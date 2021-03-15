It’s regulations time. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department annually reviews regulations and considers biological situations, law enforcement issues, and public opinion.
If deemed necessary, new regulations are created. Proposals for new regulations or changes in existing ones are usually brought before the TPW Commission at the March meeting. A 2021 Commission Work Session takes place on March 24, but no testimony is allowed. Testimony and final voting take place at the March 25 meeting.
Any regulation changes have been in the planning stage for a lot longer. Biologists in the three divisions — Wildlife, Inland Fisheries, Coastal Fisheries, and the Wardens in the Law Enforcement Division begin considering necessary changes during the previous year.
The Commission is briefed on proposed changes and the public notified in advance and provided an opportunity to comments online, by phone, or email through March 24. Public testimony is also accepted during the March 25 meeting, but due to COVID-19 complications, it must be done remotely. Public attendance is prohibited. Pre-registration is required. There are ways to view and/or participate. Check this site to make sure you understand before March 24: https://tpwd.texas.gov/about/remote-participation.
The Wildlife Division has proposed 11 changes; one makes crossbows legal archery equipment. Trailing wounded deer with dogs is proposed in 10 east Texas counties where previously prohibited. The experimental pronghorn season in the Panhandle is up for elimination, and the general pronghorn season could be extended to 16 days, statewide, if approved.
Panola County’s Eastern turkey spring season is set to be closed, and mandatory spring turkey hunting reporting is on the docket for some “1 gobbler” counties. North and South Zone turkey seasons are also being aligned along Highway 90.
Migratory game bird regulations are unchanged except to fit the 2021 calendar. Two more hunting days are intended in the Special White-winged Dove Area.
Other proposed changes define muzzleloaders, open the chachalaca season with quail season, and set squirrel season to open year-around in currently closed counties.
Saltwater regulation proposals include allowing recreational-only crab traps on docks and piers in restricted Aransas County areas, and clarifying snapper limits in Texas and federal waters.
Inland Fisheries Director, Craig Bonds understated his team’s efforts at proposing reg changes. “A team of TPWD fisheries biologists has worked for the past two years to review our current catfish regulations,” Bonds said, “with the goals of continuing to provide good angling, meeting current angler needs, and reducing the number of regulation categories.”
And they did so in a 646-word document! Just listing the lakes involved stretches this column’s word limit.
Their proposal starts by removing the statewide 12-inch minimum length limit on blue and channel catfish. Then exceptions are listed – on lots of water! The following 21 lakes and part of the Sabine River are involved: Belton, Bob Sandlin, Conroe, Hubbard Creek, Lavon, Ray Hubbard, Lewisville, Richland-Chambers, Waco, Kirby, Palestine, Tawakoni, Braunig, Calaveras, Choke Canyon, Fayette, Proctor, Livingston, Rayburn, Caddo, and Toledo Bend.
More information is available and public comment may be made at tpwd.texas.gov/business/feedback/public_comment/.
Comments are appreciated.
