CUERO — Cuero faced a third down and needed 26 yards for a first down from the Wimberley 31-yard line when LeBron Johnson went to his wide receiver position.
The Gobblers led the Texans 29-26 in the fourth quarter of their Class 4A, Division II regional semifinal game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“I lined up and the play was a fade,” Johnson said. “I knew it was going to me or Exavier (Durham). I just started running and I looked up and saw the ball coming to me and I just had to go get it.”
Johnson’s touchdown catch with 5:30 proved to be the clincher in a 36-26 win that sent Cuero to the regional final for the first time since 2018.
The Gobblers (12-1) will play Navarro (10-2), which handed them their only loss, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.
“We had one-on-one on both sides. I felt we’d take a shot,” said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez of Johnson’s touchdown catch. “We first said let’s look at it and try to get half of it and make a decision of whether to go for a field goal or not.
“We had pretty good luck throwing the ball on them so we decided to go for it. Then, we would make a decision on fourth down on what we should do. But LeBron and Jerry took that decision away from us.”
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Johnson had two catches for 63 yards against Wimberley to bring his season totals to 43 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns.
“I’ve improved a lot this season,” Johnson said. ”I’m catching the ball better and running better routes.”
Alvarez has seen Johnson become a better player on the field and better person off the field this season.
“I think a lot of it is because he’s learned how to work through some things,” Alvarez said. “He’s learned how to work through some things in life and learned how to work through things in practice and games. I think with some of the plays he’s made, he’s starting to have a little confidence and the kids have confidence in him.”
Alvarez arrived in Cuero shortly before Johnson’s mother, Carlene Jackson, passed away in July of 2020.
“He was kind in a shell,” Alvarez said. “But he started coming out of his shell. He’s such a good athlete and he’s really come out of his shell the last few weeks.”
Johnson was incredibly close with his mother, and her passing was difficult for him to deal with on a daily basis.
“I just tried to keep my mind on other things,” Johnson said. “It motivates me a lot. She would want me to do everything.”
Johnson is looking forward to the rematch with Navarro. The Panthers kicked a 30-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to claim a 29-27 win over the Gobblers earlier this season.
“We’re a lot better on both sides, offense and defense,” Johnson said.” We’ve been scoring a lot since the start of the season. It’s a better opportunity for us to get them now and beat them.”
Johnson is well aware of Cuero’s playoff success. His cousins, Wayne, Dedric and Chris Mathis, played for the Gobblers, and Wayne was the quarterback for the 1987 state championship team.
Johnson is proud to see this year’s team continue the winning tradition.
“All of us started to create our own bonds,” he said. “We wanted to go far in the playoffs and have a good season.”
NOTES: Cuero will be the visiting team...Navarro quarterback Nick Billings is the son of Chris Billings, who played football at Yorktown...the winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s West Orange-Stark-China Springs game.
