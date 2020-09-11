PORT LAVACA — Steve Johnson wants to make his final season at Calhoun count.
The 6-foot-2 running back knows that being a senior means the window of opportunity is now or never.
"Since my freshman season, I feel like there's something I still haven't completed," Johnson said. "This year, I feel like I can achieve a lot with the line, backfield and defense that I have with me. I hope that I can come out this year and leave a legacy like others before me have."
Calhoun running back Steve Johnson @S_Johnson44 rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns in the Sandcrabs’ 39-27 win over El Campo. pic.twitter.com/W5Vu0BWNlO— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 12, 2020
Johnson got off to a good start in his final home opener at Calhoun after rushing for 242 yards on 35 carries and four touchdowns in the Sandcrabs’ 39-27 win over El Campo on Friday night at Sandcrab Stadium.
The Sandcrabs (2-1) scored on seven of their eight possessions to hold off the No. 6 Ricebirds on homecoming night.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge," Johnson said. "But our coaches did a good job scheduling a game like this. When we go into district, we'll be able to play to the best of our ability."
Calhoun and El Campo began the night ranked in the top 10 of the Class 4A, Division I state poll and it showed.
Both offenses showcased strong running games that were complimented by steady offensive lines.
El Campo running back Johntre Davis scored the game's first points on a 44-yard touchdown run before Calhoun quarterback Jarius Stewart followed with a 16-yard carry of his own.
Both teams traded points in the second quarter — starting with Stewart opening the frame with a 27-yard touchdown.
The Ricebirds (1-1) responded behind Rueben Owens' 43-yard score and Johnson delivered his first touchdown on 2-yard run.
Charles Shorter broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run and Johnson scored his second touchdown on a 26-yard carry to give Calhoun a 25-21 halftime advantage.
"I just thought our kids worked very hard tonight," said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. "We had one of our best practices on Wednesday and we left feeling good about ourselves. We knew if we took care of things, we had a chance, and things worked out for us."
Johnson's final two touchdowns came in the second half, while Davis added another six points for the Ricebirds to start the fourth quarter.
Davis, Charles Shorter and Rueben Owens led El Campo's running attack with a combined 325 yards on 28 carries.
Alongside Johnson, Stewart, Min Htway and Adrian Chambers combined to rush for over 100 yards.
"That was two great football teams getting after each other," said El Campo coach Wayne Condra. "They got one stop and we didn't. We'll go look at film and see where we can get better."
Owens believes the loss to Calhoun will only make the Ricebirds better with District 12-4A play set to begin in two weeks.
El Campo will continue non-district play against Wharton next Friday at Ricebird Stadium.
"It was nice to play them," Owens said. "It helped us gain a lot of experience. They're ranked, we're ranked... It showed us what we need to work on. They're a really good football team."
El Campo’s Rueben Owens on the loss to Calhoun. Owens was happy the Ricebirds were able to play the Sandcrabs in preparation for district play. @ii_rueben pic.twitter.com/p8wKgwotPA— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 12, 2020
The Sandcrabs have two non-district games left - starting with Bellaire Episcopal next Friday.
"I don't want us to have fear," Johnson said. "Our No. 1 goal before every game is to not be intimidated. Everybody puts their jeans on one leg at a time just like we do. As long as we compete to the best of our ability, we're happy with that."
