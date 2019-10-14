Jolt of cold air a spark for anglers

I can’t remember a more anticipated cold front than the one that rolled through Texas Friday afternoon.
It has been hot for a long, long time.
We all are tired of sweating.
The 2019 September teal season was one of the warmest I remember since the special season re-opened in 1991. Texas never received a cool front during the 16-day stretch and the lack of north winds did nothing to encourage teal to cross the Red River.
That all changed this week as the cold front coupled with a bright Harvest Moon sent migrants south. Waterfowl managers from the coastal prairies and marshes reported a significant influx of wild wings.
“Specklebellies really showed this week in the rice,” said guide Andrew Armour of Karankawa Plains Outfitters on the Pierce Ranch near Wharton. “The teal really showed up as well.”
When the regular 74-day duck season opens Nov.2, expect it to be an extension of September teal season that really never got started.
“We had great hunts throughout teal season, but I don’t know how,” said Armour. “We saw the fewest birds I have seen compared to past Septembers but somehow we got it done.”
Armour said shooting large wads of blue-winged teal in November is fine by him.
“Bring it on,” he said. “Teal are fun and quick and make for some of the best hunting in Texas.”
You won’t hear most seasoned captains complaining about fishing lately, even with above normal October temperatures. Catches have been solid and consistent in the summer-like patterns; however, we all know fishing gets better when fall finally shows.
“Last week in the 90-degree heat was one of the better weeks of the year,” said guide Tommy Alexander of Matagorda. “Our bays are full of fish and we caught limits for five days on soft plastics.”
Alexander also knows the fishing is about to get really good.
“It has been good, but just wait until after the cold front,” he said. “Tides have been way high for the past three weeks and when those tides finally begin to fall, shrimp will fall out of the marsh and the fishing will be crazy good.”
Alexander said he has been drifting shell in 5-6 feet of water in East Matagorda Bay with roach-colored Down South Lures. He said redfish have been mixed with trout and eating lures as well.
“We all wait for this time of the year because fishing gets so good for both trout and redfish,” said Alexander.
Swollen tides lately have been a boon for redfishers. Large schools of redfish have been roaming the grass line and anglers have found favor tossing live shrimp under a cork. Back lakes and shorelines laden with shell have been great intercept points, as has jetty rocks from Freeport to Port O’Connor.
Bull redfish are roaming the beachfront and jetties as well. Good catches have come around Surfside and Port O’Connor while soaking mullet and crabs.
Yes, fishing is good now. But it is only going to get better.
