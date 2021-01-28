BAY CITY — Chandi Jones understood what awaited her when she agreed to return to her alma mater as the girls head basketball coach.
Bay City is far from the state contender it was when she was a two-time All-American and led the Ladycats to a pair of state tournament appearances.
Jones went on to become a three-time Conference USA Player of the Year at the University of Houston and led the Cougars to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 12 years in 2004.
She averaged 23.6 points per game during her Houston career and remains the school’s and the conference’s leading scorer with 2,692 points.
Jones was named the conference’s player of the decade in 2005 and had her No. 13 jersey number retired by Houston.
She went on to play for the Detroit Shock and Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA before going on to play in Israel, Hungary and Spain.
Jones was teaching individual basketball lessons in Houston when she got a call from Bay City athletic director Warren Trahan asking if she’d be interested in the job.
“I always keep up with whatever is going on with the Blackcats so I knew it was going to be a challenge,” Jones said. “I thrive off of challenges. Pretty much every aspect of my life as far as playing has always been a challenge. For me, it was not only about inspiring kids playing sports, but throughout our whole community.”
Jones, 38, couldn’t have come back under more difficult circumstances.
Not only did she inherit a team with only two seniors, but she did so in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It definitely is harder to build a program whenever we’re going through a pandemic,” she said. “You can’t really get into a good rhythm with all the stopping and going.”
Jones has done her best to teach the fundamentals needed to play winning basketball, but she admits to getting frustrated.
“I take the losses home with me because I’m so competitive,” she said. “Even though I know the situation and where it was before I got here. The situation is a totally different animal when you’re in the midst of it. What helps me a lot is having my coach around.”
Sherby Wilkerson coached Jones at Bay City and is usually in the stands when the Ladycats play.
“I was wishing for it to happen earlier with either her or any other former player to come home and try to get us back on track,” Wilkerson said. “I think she’ll do a good job. She’s got everything to back it up. It’s just getting them to believe.”
Jones has begun with the fundamentals she learned from her late father, David, who coached at Bay City.
“We have to get a lot better at just the basics,” Jones said. “I’m doing a lot of basic fundamental teaching. I’ve got to get into the junior high because that’s where it’s needed as well.”
Jones knows very few of her players will go on to play on the college level. But she wants all of them to benefit from their high school experience.
“I’m more so looking at it as far me instilling things in them as far as just being a team player,” she said. “I want to instill the values of that so they can instill that into the values of their everyday life.”
Jones would prefer the wins come sooner than later, but is convinced she made the right move.
“It’s always been something that I wanted to do,” she said. “It’s something I always talked to my dad about is coming back home. Whenever Coach Trahan came back and called, I kind of felt like it was my time to come home. I want to bring back what Bay City stands for and our tradition, which is Blackcat fight. I just want to bring the pride back.”
