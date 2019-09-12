Defensive back Jordan Moore has been reinstated by the University of Houston.
Moore, a Yoakum graduate, was suspended last month for a potential university policy violation.
He missed the Cougars' season opener against Oklahoma, and last week's game against Prairie View A&M.
Moore is expected to be eligible for Friday night's game against Washington State at NRG Stadium in Houston.
“Jordan Moore has been reinstated for team activities with the Houston football program,” the Houston athletics department said in an email.
Moore transferred to Houston from Texas A&M during the offseason.
He played in four games for the Aggies last season, and was ruled eligible by the NCAA to play for the Cougars this season.
Moore earned all-state honors at Yoakum, while helping to lead the Bulldogs to the 2016 state finals and 2017 state semifinals.
He was also a member of the Yoakum track and field team that captured the 2018 state championship.
