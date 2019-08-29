HOUSTON — Safety Jordan Moore has been suspended indefinitely by the University of Houston.
Moore, a Yoakum graduate, transferred to Houston from Texas A&M during the offseason.
"Jordan Moore will not play or travel with the team related to a potential university policy violation," the school said in a statement it released to the Houston Chronicle.
School officials did not elaborate on the reasons for the suspension or when Moore was expected to return.
The Chronicle reported that Moore was not with the team during an appearance at the annual Cage Rage pep rally.
Moore played four games at Texas A&M last season and was eligible to play for the Cougars this season. He was expected to make an impact in the secondary.
Moore earned all-state honors at Yoakum while helping to lead the Bulldogs to the 2016 state finals and 2017 state semifinals.
He was also a member of the track and field team that captured the 2018 state championship.
Houston will open the season Sunday at the University of Oklahoma.
Moore's brother, Joshua, was suspended by the University of Texas for Saturday's season opener against Louisiana Tech after being arrested earlier this month and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
