Refugio’s Jordan Kelley and Antwaan Gross formed a bond in football that has carried over to basketball.
The juniors have been playing together for two years and have a sense of where the other will be on the court.
“We’ve got some chemistry,” Gross said. “It’s getting there. It’s getting a lot better.”
Gross scored 27 points and Kelley added 18 to lead the Bobcats to a 68-18 District 31-2A win over Pettus on Friday night at the Refugio gym.
“After every practice, we get shots up,” Kelley said. “We just want to be the best we can be.”
Refugio (7-1, 7-1) is used to getting basketball off to a late start with its football team consistently playing into December.
This season the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow the Bobcats to play a game until district began.
“Everything has been on the fly,” said Refugio coach Eli Boxell. “We’re used to having a small amount of non-district games. Obviously, this year with the pandemic, it wiped us out.”
Refugio made quick work of Pettus (0-16, 0-9), leading by 22 points at halftime and holding the Eagles scoreless for the final 15 minutes and 34 seconds of the game.
“We’ve been able to overcome some stuff,” Boxell said. “The team and the chemistry is getting better every game. I’m excited about where we are. We’re not where we need to be. There are a lot of things we need to fix, but I like our chances.”
“We’ve still got to play way more to get there,” Gross added. “Our practice is getting better and our games are getting better, so we’re getting better too.”
The Bobcats haven’t forgotten last season’s first-round playoff exit and are determined to do better.
“We started off pretty slow,” Kelley said. “I feel like we’re starting to peak at the right time. I have a lot of confidence in this team.”
Boxell is confident Kelley and Gross will make sure the improvement continues.
“Those two are real special,” Boxell said. “They’re real athletic and they see things before they actually happen. They’re doing a great job for us.”
District 31-2A
Refugio 68, Pettus 18
Points: (R) Jordan Kelley 18, Antwaan Gross 27, Desantos Doomes 2, Ty LaFrance 6, Caleb Hesseltine 2, Hayden LaFrance 8, Josh Rodriguez 2, Landon Parson 2, Branson Boxell 1; (P) Garrett Grayson 3, Damian Hernandez 6, Cinco Villarreal 4, Gabe Soto 3, Elias Bridge 2.
3-pointers: Grayson, Hernandez, Soto, Gross 4, Kelley; Halftime: Refugio 37-15; Records: Pettus 0-16, 0-9; Refugio 7-1, 7-1; JV: Refugio 31-22.
