Shiner St. Paul senior Kai Giese has been named the TAPPS Class 2A Male Player of the Year.
Giese led the Cardinals to their third straight football state championship — ninth in school history — a second place finish in track & field, and an area playoff game in boys basketball.
Giese led the Cardinals to a 9-2 record in football.
St. Paul beat Bryan Brazos Christian and Tomball Rosehill Christian in the playoffs before blowing out Waco Reicher Catholic 63-13 in the TAPPS Division IV title game.
Giese was named first-team all-state as an athlete after scoring 17 total touchdowns — nine passing, five rushing and three receiving — and first team all-state defensive back.
Giese was also first team all-district as an athlete and first team all-district defensive back in Division IV District 3.
At the TAPPS Class 2A track & field state meet, Giese won the 400-meter dash in 50.95 seconds, was second in the triple jump (41 feet, 1.5 inches) and third in the long jump (21-1.5).
Giese also helped the Cardinals win the 400-yard relay in 44.58, and place third in the 1600 relay, 3:40.38.
Giese scored 24 points as an individual, as the St. Paul boys placed second with 122.50 points.
In boys basketball, Giese was named second team all-state and first team all-district in District 5-2A.
St. Paul lost 69-58 to Marble Falls Faith Academy in the area round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.