Daniel Oelschlegel knows the end of May isn’t the ideal time to begin a new coaching job, but he figures late is better than never.
The Karnes City board of trustees on Thursday night unanimously approved Oelschlegel as the school's athletic director and head football coach.
Oelschlegel was one of three candidates to interview for the job, and the vote came after an executive session that lasted over four hours.
Oelschlegel, 34, has been the offensive coordinator at Richland High since 2015.
He previously was an assistant at Bryan Rudder and Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Oelschlegel played football for Phil Danaher at Calallen before attending Texas A&M.
“Everybody in the state of Texas is on the same time schedule at this point,” he said referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Something we’re going to talk about is ‘don’t overcook the steak or don’t burn the steak.’ We’re not going to try and make up for lost time because that time is gone. We’re going to use the time we’ve got to be where we can be and I know we can become in August.”
Oelschlegel hopes to start as soon as possible, and promises to be ready for summer strength and conditioning drills, which begin June 8.
“We run a pretty simple offense we just play at a breakneck speed,” he said. “We just do a really good job of teaching our kids and that’s something that’s done well for us in the past.”
Oelschlegel will replace Jim Wood, who resigned last month after nine seasons to take another position within the district.
The Badgers went 5-5 and 2-3 in District 15-3A, Division I last season.
Karnes City dropped to Division II in February’s realignment and reclassification, and into a district with Nixon-Smiley, George West, Poth, Stockdale, Natalia and Dilley.
“The one thing we’re going to do is be creative in how we’re going to get the ball in the hands of the playmakers,” Oelschlegel said. “We’ve got a few and that’s something that’s exciting about the job.”
