Karnes City is facing its second season in District 15-3A, Division I.
The Badgers weren’t able to win a district game last season, but 12-year coach Jim Wood believes his young core of players gained the necessary experience to compete this season.
“They had a great offseason,” Wood said. “They’re getting after it, and we have a good senior class coming. Last year was tough. They’re not happy, and we aren’t either.”
The Badgers, who finished 1-9 overall last season, will return nine players on offense and eight on defense.
Wood is looking for players such as Luke Doreck, Max Koliba and Braden Bowen to lead the team.
“They’re physically stronger this year,” Wood said. “Players have a year of experience of playing varsity football. We started eight sophomores on defense, and they weren’t ready psychically.”
Karnes City’s district includes Marion, San Antonio Cole, Cotulla, Jourdanton and Universal City Randolph.
“It’s a very competitive district,” Wood said. “Journdanton and Marion will be the top two teams. They have a whole lot coming back, and it’s very competitive.”
