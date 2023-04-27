KARNES CITY — Donnie Dziuk made a promise mostly in jest to current senior athletes at Karnes City when they were in seventh grade.
He never expected his pledge to become a reality.
“The seniors now since they were in seventh grade, I was telling them, ‘When y’all graduate, I’m graduating with you,” Dziuk recalled. “I was kind of not real serious, but as it kept getting closer, I was like, ‘I am. I’m going with them.’”
Dziuk, 52, will end a 29-year coaching career when he retires at the end of the current school year.
“My wife (Diane, who teaches first grade in Karnes City) is retiring,” Dziuk said. “We thought it would be nice to get out at the same time. We can go visit our kids and see them a lot more. Being able to go do something whenever you want to. Not having to worry about if you have practice or a game. We can just take off on a whim.”
Dziuk owns land between Panna Maria and Hobson, and plans to stay in Karnes City.
He intends to help out with next year’s Badger Relays, one of the few track and field meets still held on a Saturday.
Dziuk graduated from high school in Karnes City and was a member of its 400-meter relay team that finished fourth at the state meet in 1989.
He began his coaching career, ironically, at Karnes County rival Kenedy after he graduated from Southwest Texas State.
He spent seven years in Kenedy before returning to his alma mater along with his wife.
“I really did want to come back here,” Dziuk said. “People say never go back home and this and that. I haven’t had any issues. I love being here.”
Dziuk became the head coach of the track and field program in his second year at Karnes City and has enjoyed considerable success.
Among his favorite moments were watching Brittany Kinney win the triple jump at the state meet as a freshman in 2008, and having the boys 800-meter team take a gold medal at the state meet in 2013.
“The thing I like about track is it’s pure competition,” Dziuk said. “You’re out there. You can’t hide from fans, the clock doesn’t lie. It’s all on the kids.”
Dziuk’s approach to the sport has been to find the event where his athletes have the best chance of success.
“You have to understand the kids,” he said. “You have to know that not every kid is going to run a 10.7 100 or be an all-star. You play with the strengths. You put them in their events according to their strengths. You’ve got to have them trust you and I believe through the years that these kids have trusted me and we’ve been successful.”
Dziuk was also the head coach in football at Karnes City for part of 2021 and all of last season.
“The first year, I was kind of thrown in halfway through the season and we kind of hit the ground running,” he said. “We finished 3-2 in those last five games. It was fun. It was something that I never thought I would do, but I did it.”
But Dziuk’s true passion is track and field and he approaches his final regional meet hoping that Jerrick Beaver (high jump) and Marshall Homeyer (pole vault) qualify for the state meet.
But regardless of where they finish, Dziuk will have few regrets and is thankful for his opportunities.
“With all these kids from my 22 years in Karnes City and my Kenedy years, it’s the relationship with the kids,” he said. “Seeing kids at Wal-Mart that I coached 25 years ago and they come up and they hug you.
“Or you’re in the same restaurant and they tell you it’s already taken care of and I look over and it’s former athletes. That connection with the kids. Having the kids trust you and they know they can come to you with anything.”