KARNES CITY — Kyle Armstrong coached the girls basketball team at Karnes City for two years before coming back to coach the boys last season.
Armstrong is more concerned with the game than what gender he coaches.
“It doesn’t matter,” he said. “Basketball is basketball. I just love coaching. I realize that if kids love basketball they will play for you and get after it. People will sometimes say it’s a big difference. It’s really not that big of a difference because girls are as competitive as boys and vice versa.”
Armstrong’s passion for basketball has helped him reach the 200-win mark in his 10th season as a head coach.
Armstrong coached for two seasons at Orange Grove before moving to Karnes City and has an overall record of 200-100.
Armstrong has a 155-85 record as a boys coach with five playoff appearances, and a 45-15 record as a girls coach with two playoff appearances.
“What it means to me is the kids,” Armstrong said. “I think about all the kids that I’ve coached and all the fun I’ve had doing it. Every game is just as important in my opinion.
"I’ve been in this community for eight years. You coach kids that know their brothers are playing for me. I see people at Wal-Mart that played for me and get to talk about the good times we had on the basketball court.”
Armstrong played basketball at Victoria High and Victoria Memorial under John Grammer before attending Texas State.
He never had a doubt that he would follow his older brother, Sean, who is the boys head basketball coach at Gregory-Portland, into the profession.
“I always had a passion for the game,” Armstrong said. “My older brother became a coach. I always knew I wanted to have a positive impact on kids’ life and I’m a very competitive person.”
Armstrong was unable to get win No. 201 on Tuesday night as the Badgers (16-8) dropped a 59-42 decision to Goliad at the old Karnes City gym.
Goliad converted nine 3-pointers, including six by Colby Rosenquest, who led the Tigers with 21 points.
“I shoot a lot of 3s,” Rosenquest said. “Tonight, I was on. That was the most 3s I’ve made in a game.”
Goliad improved to 18-6 as it prepares for district play.
“It is and it isn’t part of our game,” Goliad coach John Reyes said of the 3-point shot. “Sometimes we get a little 3 happy and I think we shoot ourselves out of a game. I still don’t see us as a 3-point shooting team. We have had games where we get it going and it becomes a weapon for us.”
Karnes City, which played without two starters, was led by Jerrick Beaver, who had 23 points.
“The boys team struggled a little bit last year and I wanted to get them on the right foot,” Armstrong said. “My goal was to have a good preseason, which we have. We’ve played quality teams and we want to make a run and get in the playoffs.”
Non-District
Goliad 59, Karnes City 42
Points: (G) Colby Rosenquest 24, Alex Fernandez 9, Layden Lara 2, Ashton Perry 2, Dasen Tinney-Anderson 4, JP Reyes 3, Joseph Council 10, D’Adrian Tinney-Anderson 5. (KC) Jerrick Beaver 23, Andrew Crow 2, Sean Leal 5, Travis Currie 6, Lisaiah Mendoza 6.