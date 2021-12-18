ARLINGTON — It took overtime to decide the Class 5A, Division I state championship between Katy Paetow and College Station on Friday at AT&T Stadium.
Paetow's Jacob Brown capped a 112 rushing yard night with a 2-yard rushing score to cap a 27-24 victory for the Panthers, earning Offensive MVP honors as Paetow (15-1) earned its first state title in school history.
College Station (15-1) was playing in its second state championship game and first since 2017, when the Cougars defeated Aledo 20-19 in the Class 5A, Division II title game.
The Cougars struck first with Traylen Suel's 80-yard pass from Jett Huff to lead 7-0 after the first quarter. Suel led the Cougars with 11 catches for 169 yards on the night, while Huff passed for 215 yards.
Paetow answered with Bryan Del Cid's 7-yard run, followed by Marquise Collin's 23-yard run for College Station.
The Panthers made it 14-14 at halftime with Gene Kendall's 1-yard run and the score remained tied through the third quarter.
Paetow quarterback C.J. Dumas broke the deadlock with a 1-yard run to give the Panthers their first lead, but Collins tied the game at 21 with a 71-yard run that eventually forced overtime.
Collins finished the night with 192 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
College Station was held to a Dawson Schremp field goal in overtime and Paetow won it with Brown's run.
Kentrell Webb was named Defensive MVP with a team leading 8 tackles and an interception for Patow.
