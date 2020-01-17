Macey Franz has stepped into a new role this year at Victoria West.
Starting goalkeeper.
The senior had split time at the position over the past two years, but this year she’s taken on the role full time.
“Last year it was very confusing with how much they were switching me in and out at keeper and so I never knew where I was going to play,” Franz said. “So during the playoffs, I stepped up and decided to just make that my role and be good at it, then going into this year they told me that I was going to be the starting goalie and I just said, ‘Okay, I’m going to do it and be good at it.’”
The Warriors and Lady Mustangs tied 1-1 Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
West (6-3-3, 1-0-1) got an early goal from Kassandra Persinger on a misplay by King and went into halftime with a 1-0 lead. King tied things up early in the second half with a goal of their own. Both teams had chances late to win the game, but neither was able to convert.
Persinger, a sophomore striker, thought the team had a good game but still has room for improvement.
“I think we need to talk more and communicate better,” Persinger said. “We played well tonight but that is something we have to work on. Our passing has to get better too. We just have to concentrate because we’re good at it. We just have to stay focused during games.”
Persinger has two goals in two district games but credits her success to her teammates.
“It’s all about how my teammates have set me up,” Persinger said. “Without the team, there’s no way anyone could score. We like to pass a lot and we look for the open player. Whoever’s open gets the ball and in my opinion, it doesn’t matter who scores. It all just comes down to teamwork, that’s all.”
Franz and the Warriors have now given up two goals in two district games, and West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg has been impressed with Franz’s performances.
“She’s really owned being the starting keeper this year,” Stoltenberg said. “She’s always loved playing in the field and so she had a hard time accepting she was a good keeper. But she kind of has realized as a senior that she’s doing what’s best for the team and really what is best for her. She’s taken over that role and she’s done a great job.”
Franz thinks the Warriors will build off their performance going forward.
“Our communication could have been better today because that was a big reason for giving up the goal. But other than that we’re really strong and I expect us to continue to get better going forward.”
