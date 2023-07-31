REFUGIO — Seven months have passed since Refugio’s state final loss to Hawley.
But Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown spent quite a bit of time this summer thinking about the 54-28 setback, which included four turnovers.
“That game really hit me hard,” Brown said. “To be able to come out here and get another shot, especially being my junior year, is a blessing really. I didn’t play as well as I wanted to and I feel like I let my city down. I worked my butt off all summer and we’re getting it back.”
Brown and his teammates were back on the field Monday morning at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium for the first day of practice.
The Bobcats come into the season ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll.
Brown attended a lot of camps during the summer and concentrated on improving ball security and eliminating negative plays.
“All of my mistakes from last year I’m trying to clean up,” Brown said. “I’ve got to get my team in gear. We have a whole bunch of leaders on this team. We’re going to be prepared this year.”
Refugio head coach Jason Herring expects Brown to do a better job of taking care of the ball this season.
“Ball security is a lot mental,” Herring said. “As long as you’re always conscious and thinking about it and the fact that he worked on it so much and went to so many camps, I know it’s in the front of his mind. That’s a big percentage of the battle right there. Ball security is a mental attitude that you’re going to be thinking about it enough that you’re not going to turn the ball over.”
Brown threw for 2,507 yards and 30 touchdowns last season and has yet to reach his full potential.
“I told Kelan, ‘I don’t need you to make any wow plays,’” Herring said. “That’s going to happen. When you try to make wow plays, then you’re having big negative plays. I told him, ‘I just need you to play within the offense and just be Kelan.’
“He’s super talented. He’s got super arm strength, he can spin it, he knows the offense inside and out. I love him as the quarterback. Anytime a kid presses and tries to be perfect, they’re doing too much it’s usually detrimental. Just go play and just go ball and just be Kelan.”
The Bobcats have changed defensive schemes and will go with a four-man front this season.
“We can be really good,” said linebacker Kaleb Brown. “We have a lot of good leaders to lead this defense. I think the new scheme is going to be good for us. We’ll have a lot of bodies in front of us as linebackers.”
Herring is excited about the potential of the defense.
“I’m counting on our defense to keep us in games,” he said. “Defensively, I just feel like we can take a huge step. We did a lot of good things last year, but with our new scheme and this group of kids, I feel like with what we got we can be as good as we were on the defensive line as we were in 2019.”
The Bobcats have not quite a month to get ready for a non-district schedule that includes games against ranked Class 3A, Division I teams Hitchcock and Edna.
“Like Coach Herring says it’s a marathon,” Kaleb Brown said. “It’s not a relay race. It’s going to take hard work and dedication. It takes time to do it, but I feel like we can do it.”