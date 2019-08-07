LONG BEACH, Calif. — Jared Kelley pitched three hitless innings for the Texas Rangers team at the Area Code Games on Tuesday night at Blair Field.
Kelley, who will be a senior at Refugio, started the game against the White Sox team. He had six strikeouts and walked one batter. Kelley threw 36 pitches, 25 of which were strikes.
A scout at the game clocked Kelley’s fastball at between 96.9 and 98.4 mph.
The White Sox went on to win the game 1-0.
Kelley is scheduled to pitch for the West team in Sunday’s Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park in San Diego.
Kelley was a first-team all-state selection and the MVP of the Advocate’s all-area team after going 11-0 with an 0.22 ERA and striking out 144 in 65 innings during his junior season for the Bobcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.