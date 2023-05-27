SAN ANTONIO – Kenedy loses their best of three regional semifinal series to Johnson City Saturday, winning Game 2 12-2 in five innings before dropping a winner take all Game 3 10-0 in six.

Kenedy (28-8) could not have gotten off to a better start on Saturday, in the first game of a possible two the Lions scored five runs before their first out of the game, jumping on Johnson City (25-8) before they could even settle into the game.

“We talked about it on Thursday, get to Game 3 and give us a chance,” Kenedy head coach Gualberto Gonzalez said. “We jumped on their first pitcher and did a good job hitting the ball and scoring some runs.”

It would be Rylan Reyna who was the catalyst for that first inning, roping a two run single into left field to put the Lions up 3-0 on their way to six runs in the first inning. Reyna, who has been the Lions ace throughout the season got the start in Game 2 and kept the Johnson City offense at bay. Even when the Eagles did load the bases with nobody out in the fourth inning, still trailing 6-0, Reyna helped turn a double play on a line drive right back to him to hold the damage to just two runs and keep Kenedy in control.

“My mentality was just to attack them,” Reyna said. “I knew there were some holes in their swings and my mentality was to just throw and trust my defense.”

Reyna would only allow two runs in the game, both came in the fourth inning, but Kenedy would respond with six of their own to run rule the Eagles in Game 2.

Kenedy drops Game 1 pitcher's duel to Johnson City Kenedy can't overcome Johnson City's McCray Jacobs in Game 1 of their Regional Semifinal series.

Right away it was clear Game 3 would be different than Game 2. After Kenedy starting pitcher Daniel Pena induced a groundout to open Game 3, back to back triples from Tate Ledbetter and McCray Jacobs put the Eagles up 1-0 just 7 pitches into the game.

After the back to back triples Pena settled down, not allowing another run until the fifth inning. Between the first and the fifth Kenedy would have their chances. In the third inning Kenedy got the tying run to third base and the go ahead run to second with just two outs, but Karsen Reyes couldn’t quite beat out a throw from third base on a ground ball which ended the inning.

Once again in the fourth the Lions would get the tying run into scoring position, but once again would leave him stranded, and in the fifth the floodgates opened for the Eagles.

The Eagles would put seven runs on the board thanks to a two run double from Ledbetter and a two run single from Ryan Shipley which put them up five. A wild pitch and two bases loaded walks to Slawinski and Ledbetter saw the lead expand to eight, capping off a seven run inning to put the game out of reach.

“No one expected this group to get to the fourth round,” Gonzalez said. “We’re very young, but they’re just a very gritty team, they’re feisty. They don’t give up and they just want to prove everybody wrong and for them to make it to the fourth round they blew away any expectation anybody had of them this year.”

Johnson City will face Shiner in the regional final.

Class 2A Regional Semifinal

Game 2

Kenedy 14, Johnson City 2

Johnson City 000 20x 2 5 3

Kenedy 600 8x 14 11 1

W: Rylan Reyna L: Ryan Shipley. Highlights: (JC) Johnny Slawinski 1-for-3 SB; Tate Ledbetter 1-for-3 RBI; Hagen Birck 1-for-2 R. (KEN) Rylan Reyna 5 IP’s, 3 K’s, 2 R’s, 2-for-3 3 RBI’s, 2 R’s, SB; Daniel Pena 1-for-2 2B, RBI, 3 R’s; Karsen Reyes 3-for-4 RBI, 2 R’s, SB; David Salas 2-for-4 3 RBI’s, R; Waylon Barnes 2-for-3 2 2B’s, 3 RBI’s, 2 R’s.

Game 3

Johnson City 10, Kenedy 0.

Johnson City 100 072 x – 10 10 0

Kenedy 000 000 x – 0 1 3

W: Johnny Slawinski L: Daniel Pena. Highlights: (JC) Johnny Slawinski 6 IP’s 9 K’s, 1 H, 2 BB’s; Tate Ledbetter 2-for-4 3B, 2B, BB, 3 RBI’s, 2 R’s; McCray Jacobs 3-for-4 3B, 2 SB’s, RBI, R; Ryan Shipley 1-for-3 2 RBI’s, 2 R’s; Haden Fox 3-for-4 2 R’s. (KEN) Rayden Reina 1-for-2. Records: Johnson City 25-8, Kenedy 28-8.