KENEDY — Gualberto Gonzalez moved from Port Isabel in June to become the head baseball coach at Kenedy.
By the time the Lions began practice in February, Gonzalez was well aware of the team’s ability and expectations.
“My whole approach was don’t try to change too much,” Gonzalez said. “Let the kids play and have them prepared for situations. Do drills that are going to get them better. But for the most part, just let them play and let them do their thing.”
Gonzalez’s approach has paid off as the Lions (25-3) have moved into the Class 2A regional semifinals and will face Shiner (29-0) in a best-of-three game series beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
“The best thing about this team is the confidence that we have,” said senior Jacob Barrientez. “We all grew up together. We all have a lot of chemistry.”
The Lions are making their 14th straight playoff appearance. But they are making their first appearance in the regional semifinals since 2014, and are going after their first state championship since 1983.
“Early on, what I saw talent wise and the way they were and the team chemistry was something very noticeable,” Gonzalez said. “They get along very well. They’ve known each other for a long time. We were able to beat some good teams early in the season.”
Kenedy won the District 31-2A championship — splitting games with Refugio, which has also advanced to the regional semifinals — before sweeping Riviera in the bi-district round, beating Sabinal in a one-game area playoff, and winning a decisive third game in the regional quarterfinals against Mason.
“The best qualities of this team are we have a lot of good arms, we can hit the ball and put the ball in play and make the other team make plays,” said senior Nando Vargas. “We’ve improved in every aspect of the game so far.”
Kenedy has yet to play an opponent like Shiner, which is seeking its second consecutive trip to the state tournament.
“I know they haven’t lost a game,” Gonzalez said. “It’s kind of one of those deals, how do you beat them? Well, no one knows this year because they haven’t been beaten.”
The Lions plan to give their best shot.
“We’re just trying to have fun and play loose,” said senior Kameron Miller. “We just tell all the guys to play our game and let the game come to us.”
