BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington (3-4, 0-3) was unable to overcome a powerful Kenedy (3-3, 1-1) running attack led by running back Daniel Pena. Pena had 246 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns to lead Kenedy to a 66-50 district victory
Two high octane offenses were going at each other as the Kenedy Lions led the Bloomington Bobcats 44 to 38 at the half.
At halftime, Pena had 181 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, and Bloomington quarterback Samuel Beraza had thrown for 225 yards and 3 touchdowns.
After going 3-1 in non-district, Bloomington endured a 55-0 loss to Refugio and a 62-14 loss to Shiner to open district play, extending their district losing streak to 39 games.
Baraza had completed 83 of 191 passes for 985 yards and 12 touchdowns entering Friday’s matchup with the Lions. Cebron Taylor had four touchdown receptions on the season while Martin Cantu and Sean Darby each had three.
Kenedy was coming off a bye week after falling to Ganado 42-14 in its district opener on Sept. 30.
The Lions’ rushing attack had been their bread and butter, racking up 1,473 yards through five games. Sophomore Daniel Pena had rushed for over 100 yards in four of Kenedy’s five games and had five touchdowns on his season ledger.