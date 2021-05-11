Kenedy’s Alejandra Hernandez took home a top 10 finish at the Class 2A state golf tournament.
Hernandez finished with a 136 total over two days to finish tenth overall.
Flatonia’s team of Braidy Fike, Addisan Wagner, Carly Bonds, Katelyn Croyle and Jordyn Ponewash finished 11th overall, shootig 677 over two days.
