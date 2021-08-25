The 2021 Texas high school football season is upon us.
The past year saw many changes to the sport. Class 5A and 6A schools had a delayed start, the season lasted all the way into January and numerous games were canceled or forfeited in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet through it all, a season was had, Shiner won its third state title, and Hallettsville reached the state final for the first time in school history.
Now, a year later, football is 48 hours away.
With that in mind, the Victoria Advocate, Advosports and M. Roberts Media are proud to present 40 Hours of Football.
Beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday, every hour for the 40 hours, sports editor Mike Forman, sports reporters Peter Scamardo and Sam Fowler, photo editor Emree Weaver and photographer Duy Vu will bring you articles and photo galleries previewing every team in the area.
You'll find inside looks at Victoria East and Victoria West, Calhoun and St. Joseph, coverboy features for Class 2A, 3A and 4A schools, as well as previews for all 13 districts in the area.
The Advocate's sports staff will provide exclusive content until 7 p.m. Friday.
The schedule is as follows:
- Gallery: East and West Football
- Editor's Note: Ready to Go...Hopefully
- Fillmore, Green ready to lift the Warriors
- Gobblers outscore Warriors in final scrimmage
- West hoping to settle quarterback battle at Lockhart
- Senior duo leading defense, guiding young players
- East, Bay City scrimmage leading up to new season
- East faces familiar foe against West Columbia
- Runge puts recent uncertainty in rear-view mirror
- Calhoun seeks success despite low numbers
- St. Joseph building up program's numbers
- Gallery: 2021 Football Kickoff Coverboys
- Class 2A Coverboys: Refugio's '2A Warriors' lead by example
- Gross, No. 1 Refugio stay focused on end goal
- Class 2A Coverboys: Brooks brothers prepare for final go round
- Defending state champion Shiner looks ahead
- Class 3A Coverboy: Davis leading Industrial's title push
- Class 4A Coverboys: Ricebirds prepare to take next step
- 5 things to watch in upcoming season, beyond
- Gallery: Area Football
- Hallettsville banks on leadership, experience
- District 15-5A, Division I: New faces hope to shake up division race
- District 12-4A, Division I: El Campo seeks to repeat as district champion
- District 15-4A, Division I: Sandcrabs, Trojans looking to compete, stay healthy
- Refugio sees work to be done entering season
- District 12-4A, Division II: Competition plentiful in Wharton's district
- District 13-4A, Division II: Cuero searches for road to district title
- Cobras, Comanches square off in first scrimmage
- District 12-3A, Division I: Hallettsville, Yoakum, Columbus fighting for district title
- District 15-3A, Division I: Industrial vying for three-peat
- District 14-3A, Division II: Area teams building off playoff appearances
- Cuero gets early look in intrasquad scrimmage
- District 15-3A, Division II: Karnes City looking to end playoff drought
- District 13-2A, Division I: Shiner attempts to continue dominance in district
- Gallery: Scrimmages
- District 15-2A, Division I: Refugio ready to enjoy comforts of home field
- District 16-2A, Division II: Falls City prepares to flex its muscles
- TAPPS Division IV, District 3: St. Paul eyeing 4th straight state title
- Games to Watch
