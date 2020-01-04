KILGORE - The Kilgore College Rangers rolled to a 106-97 Region XIV win over the Victoria College Pirates on Friday night.
Jacob Brown (San Marcos) scored 25 points to lead the Pirates, who fell to 0-8 and 0-4 in Region XIV play.
Kenyatis Turner (Corpus Christi King) had 19 points and Mikael Garza (Lubbock Coronado) added 13 for VC.
Kilgore College improved to 12-2 and 3-1.
The Pirates will return to Region XIV play Monday when they host the Paris Junior College Dragons at 6 p.m.
