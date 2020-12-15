Corpus Christi King traveled to Victoria East for Tuesday night’s District 29-5A boys game with both squads looking to earn their first district win of the season.
Both sides looked to push the ball up the court early, but more often their long passes resulted in turnovers that killed momentum.
Yet as the game progressed, it was King’s (8-1, 1-1) players managed to find the basket and come away with the 78-66 victory.
“When you don’t protect the rim or the paint, it’s always going to be a struggle,” said East head coach Michael Ellis. “We struggled at protecting the basketball. Until we start doing that at a decent level, every game is going to be a struggle.”
Ellis describes East (2-8, 0-3) as a young team still trying to develop its identity, but it got an added boost with several football players joining the team.
Two of them, Marquis Kuykendall and Terrance Terrell, came off the bench to score 21 combined points. Kuykendall led the Titans with 15 points and two 3-pointers.
Their addition provided a spark that left the Titans only down by two points at halftime.
“They contributed in a major way,” Ellis said. “Once we get those guys acclimated, I think we’ll compete on a different level because they bring so much more to what we had prior to them arriving.”
However, it was King that started taking advantage of the Titans mistakes.
East struggled to find an answer for King’s Cameron Harris, he led all scorers with 37 points and eight 3-pointers.
Harris helped the Mustangs open the second half on a 16-4 run to stretch their lead into double digits. East cut the deficit to nine points at the end of the third quarter but never threatened King’s lead.
Both sides subbed out starters with less than two minutes in the game as East suffered its third straight district loss.
“The problem is that we’re not improve fast enough on our mistakes,” Ellis said. “Some of it is just a lack of maturity in terms of basketball. When we get down, I think we have to have the attitude that ‘I need to do something that’s best for the team,’ instead of saying ‘all five of us need to put all of our eggs in the basket.”
DISTRICT 29-5A
Corpus Christi King 78, Victoria East 66
Points: (East) Marquis Kuykendall 15, Gavin Cano 13, Kaiden Perry 12, Eric Franklin 9, Terrance Terrell 6, Ross 4, Brady Parker 4, Caiden Williams 2, Donovan Oliver 2; (King) Cameron Harris 37, D’Montray Johnson 16, Dylan Beverly 9, Jon-Mike Johnson 6, Terrell Palmer 5, Tristan Bennetsen 2, Michael Ewers 2, Troy Cano 1
3-pointers: (East) Kuykendall 2, Cano 1, Ross 1, Williams 1; (King) Harris 8, Beverly 1
Halftime: Corpus Christi King 35, Victoria East 33
Records: Victoria East 2-8, 0-3; Corpus Christi King 8-2, 1-1
