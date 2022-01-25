Victoria East has more than doubled its wins from last season, but coach Michael Ellis knows the Titans still have work to do.
While East has shown improved play on the court, the Titans have seen wins slip away in close games as they sit in seventh place in District 29-5A.
Ellis described Friday’s 73-66 loss to Corpus Christi King as a microcosm of the entire season.
“It’s almost like it’s a couple plays away,” Ellis said. “Last year, I felt we were so far away. This year, we are one, two plays away from probably being .500. It’s just the plays we haven’t been able to make. A couple plays here and there, a loose ball, a foul, a missed ball screen here or there. It’s just been one or two plays away from really achieving where we want to be.”
King (15-15, 6-5) came into the game in fifth place in district, needing a win to keep pace with Victoria West for fourth place and the final playoff spot.
East (8-19, 2-9) knew King was gonna put up points and hit 3-pointers. Cameron Harris hit eight 3-pointers in a win over East last season.
This time around, Kyle Cullen hit three, while Terrell Palmer and Jon-michael Johnson had two each as the Mustangs overcame a 5-0 deficit at the start of the game.
“We wanted to take something away,” Ellis said. “I thought in the first quarter they were getting everything. I thought they were getting penetrating pitches, I thought they were getting to the paint, I thought they were getting wide open 3s, I thought they were getting everything they wanted.”
Eric Franklin scored East’s first seven pointers, including the first of his two 3-pointers, but King’s offense helped the Mustangs to a 41-34 halftime lead.
Fernando Pena and Brady Parker led East in scoring with 22 and 18 points respectively, and the Titans went 15 of 24 at the free throw line to cut into the Mustangs’ lead.
But every time East mounted a comeback, King would find a shooter for a 3-pointer to extend its lead and preserve the seven-point victory.
“It’s trying to put all four quarters together,” Ellis said. “Some of those almost could have, almost maybes, we want them to reach realizations. We want them to be the plays that we did make to win games, as opposed to almost almost almost almost.”
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi King 73, Victoria East 66
Points: (K) Troy Cano 6, Terrell Palmer 18, Jon-michael Johnson 19, Hunter Kuhlmann 6, Roman Livas 13, Kyle Cullen 9, Gabriel Cervantes 2; (E) Donovan Oliver 4, Brady Parker 18, Fernando Pena 22, Eric Franklin 10, Nijahrell Prater 10, Caden Williams 2.
Halftime: King 41-34. 3-pointers: Palmer 2, Johnson 2, Livas, Cullen 3, Pena, Franklin 2. Records: East 8-19, 2-9; King 15-15, 6-5.
