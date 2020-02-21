GEORGE WEST – Seely Metting is thankful to be a part of a Yorktown team that keeps adding to its list of accomplishments.
The Kitty Kats made the playoffs for the first time in five years and won a playoff game for the first time in 10 years.
Yorktown captured its first area playoff win in 15 yards with a 61-56 Class 2A victory over Freer on Friday night at the George West gym.
“I’m very, very blessed,” Metting said. “Being a part of that is something people are going to remember. That’s something everyone wants to be a part of.”
Metting more than did her part scoring a game-high 27 points, as the Kitty Kats improved to 24-9 and moved into the regional quarterfinals against district-foe Weimar, a 68-49 winner over San Perlita.
“It’s good to have three players as good as I’ve got with (Kailey) Sinast, (Katelyn) Dodds and Metting at this level,” said Yorktown coach Val Acree. “They can’t all have a bad night on the same night. Dodds was big in the first half, and Seely’s time was in the fourth quarter.”
Yorktown started the game with an 11-point run, and led 13 points with 5:52 left in the third quarter.
But Metting, who has been ill, went to the bench with three fouls, and the Lady Buckaroos (21-4) closed out the quarter with a 15-2 run to tie the game at 37.
“I was crying to coach for a timeout, but he trusted us and said we had to work through the whole minutes and he believed in us,” said Dodds, who scored 21 points. “He said we were going to get a lead in the fourth quarter.”
Metting scored seven points and Dodds had five to help Yorktown push its lead back to 51-42 with 4:32 remaining.
“We kind of brought that on ourselves,” Acree said. “We made some mistakes defensively not doing what we were told and the foul trouble hurt us. We weathered it. It was a tie score going in the fourth quarter. I’m not trying to be Nostradamus, but I knew we’d be OK.”
But Freer responded with a 12-2 surge and took the lead on a jumper by Kara Carpenter with 1:58 left.
“They’re a good team,” Metting said. “They know what they’re doing and they’re fast. I think we were all a little gassed when that happened and we got freaked out a little. I knew my team could handle it and I knew we would pull through eventually.”
Metting scored five points, Dodds had one, and Sinast put in the game-sealing layup as the Kitty Kats closed out the game on a 8-2 run.
“Our coaches keep us composed,” Dodds said. “They make sure our heads are on the floor.”
Metting was drained and hoarse after the game, but looking forward to what’s ahead.
“I’ve been throwing up, I’ve been running fever, I have goose bumps from being cold,” she said. “It’s been bad. But we know how to run the plays when it counts and that’s a big blessing.”
Class 2A Area
Yorktown 61, Freer 56
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 27, Ayana Longoria 5, Kailey Sinest 4, Kadie Dueser 4, Katelyn Dodds 21. (F) Kara Carpenter 7, Halle Collins 5, Carolyn Hinojosa 7, Mikayla Uribe 5, Cameron Cantu 10, Hannah Vierra 22.
Halftime: Yorktown 31-20. 3-pointers: Cantu 2, Hinojosa, Uribe. Records: Yorktown 24-9; Freer 21-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.