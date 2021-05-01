Victoria West's Wyatt Klekar and Jared Lofland and Victoria East's Emma Koch were named to the district 29-5A all-district team for the 2020-2021 season.
Koch and Lofland were named players of the year on last years all-district team, but both dropped to first team selections this year.
Koch came within one shot of advancing to the Class 5A state tournament this year, while Klekar came within three shots of advancing.
On the boys side, West's Caleb Reinecke and East's Cody McIntosh and JR Gips were named to the second team, while West's Katie Udd was named second team all-district on the girls side.
For the girls, East's Allison Casal, Alyssa Alvarado, Corinn Wallner, Dallas Smith, Haley Beckner and Mallory Ozuna were honorable mentions, as were West's Emily Thigpen and Samantha Vigil.
For the boys, West's Jayden Schilling, Nicholas and Wade Patek and East's Aaron Holochwost were honorable mentions.
