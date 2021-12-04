Victoria East junior Emma Koch has found a groove during the fall golf season.
Koch fired a two-day total of 158 (73-85) to claim the individual first place finish at the Victoria West Fall Shoot Out at The Club at Colony Creek and Victoria Country Club on Friday and Saturday.
She helped the Lady Titans to a total of 785 and the team title at the tournament.
The East girls have now won both Victoria tournaments in the fall, with Koch taking the individual title in each of them.
“We’re coming together, we really are,” Koch said. “I told the girls today I was really proud of them. Everyone did well today, and everyone did a little better. I’m looking forward to the spring season, especially now that we’ll have a lot of practice time.”
As the tournament shifted to Victoria Country Club, Koch led by seven strokes over Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy’s Kaitlyn Canales.
She knew she would have to weather a storm by Canales, who seemed to match Koch’s every move on Saturday.
A string of three consecutive pars from the 11th to the 13th hole helped Koch overcome 12 dropped strokes between day 1 and day 2. Canales shot an 84 on Saturday compared to Koch’s 85.
“I came back at the end and held on with her,” Koch said. “The front nine, she got me pretty good. Through the back nine, I knew I just had to play my game and do what I needed to do.”
The West girls Grey team shot a two-day score of 869 to finish third behind IWA (815). Laney Glass (98-98-196) and Katie Udd (90-109-199) were the top two for the Warriors.
The West Grey team finished third, as well, after scoring 722 between the two days. Gregory-Portland (622) and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (698) finished first and second, respectively.
Senior Wade Patek led the charge for the Warriors with a two-day score of 162 (74-88). Caleb Reinecke shot 172 (87-85) as the Warriors’ second lowest scorer.
Dropping 14 strokes from his day 1 score took him out of the running for first place, but Patek noted his improvement.
“Last year, I was in the 100s and I was thinking, ‘Why am I so bad?’” Patek said. “All I needed to do was come out here and practice like I did all summer. It got to a point where what I shot today was a bad score for me.”
The East Red team did not turn in a team score, but Connor Brown’s 184 (88-96) and Trey Mitchell’s 186 (92-94) led the way for the Titans.
The Calhoun Black team shot 888 between the two days of the tournament. Blaine Downs was the low scorer for the Sandcrabs with a 213 (100-113).
