The Ganado Maidens won Game 1 of their area round softball matchup against Three Rivers on Thursday 10-0 after six innings.
The Maidens were powered on the night by their starting pitcher Macy Kalacny. To begin the game, Kolacny retired the first nine Lady Bulldog hitters. Even the lone hit she gave up on the evening was a pop-up bunt single that inched past the onrushing Maiden third baseman.
“I could see her warm up today, and I knew she had it,” Jones said. “She had it in her warmup, and when she’s zoned in, she’s really hard to beat.”
Kolacny would finish the evening allowing just one hit and striking out ten batters in six innings of work.
Kolacny's job was made easier by an offense that got her the lead early. In the bottom of the first, leadoff hitter Madi Weempe reached base on an infield single and stole second base. Two batters later, Bella Adrian brought home Weempe with an RBI single to get the Maidens on the scoreboard.
“That was huge because it makes a statement. It sets the tone for the game,” Jones said. “It settles Macy (Kolacny) in a bit and gives her a bit of cushion, and that’s big for us, especially in front of our home crowd.”
In the third inning Kolacny would help her cause at the plate with an RBI double that landed at the base of the center field wall to score Jalai Foster and make the Ganadolead 2-0. The two runs would be good enough for Kolacny on the evening but the Maiden offense was far from finished, after stranding some runners in the early innings they made sure to not miss on those opportunities as the game progressed.
In the fourth inning the Maidens began to open up the game. A single by Chloe Gresham followed by a single from Cosmo Kramer pushed the lead to three. When the lineup turned over to Weempe with two outs and two runners on, she roped a ball into the left center field gap to bring two more runs across and push the lead to five.
“We had a good day at the plate today. It just didn’t start falling for us until about the fourth inning,” Jones said. “But that’s OK. Sometimes, it takes a little longer, but they came out to win today.”
That offensive showed itself in the sixth inning with an explosion from the Maidens. With two outs the Maidens had the top of the order coming up, two hits and two walks brought a run across and brought the game-ending run to the plate for the Maidens. A fielder's choice by the Lady Bulldogs’ shortstop that resulted in everybody being safe led to a chance to end the game for Ganado’s Jaxyn Bures.
With the game-ending run on second base, Bures roped a line drive up the middle and into center field. By the time the center fielder got the ball Gresham was already rounding third and heading home and once she crossed the plate the Maidens were up 1-0 in this best of three series.
“It felt great to get that solid hit,” Bures said of her game-ending single. “I was thinking, 'Just hit the ball.' Coming into that at bat, I didn’t think I was doing that great, but then coming in at the end, it just felt great to get that solid hit.”
The Maidens are now up 1-0 in this best-of-three series against Three Rivers. The Maidens will travel to Three Rivers on Friday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. with a chance to close out the series.
3A Area Playoffs
Ganado 10, Three Rivers 0
Three Rivers 000 000 0 1 2
Ganado 101 305 10 11 0
(Two outs when game ended)
W: Macy Kolacny L: Sofia Alvarado Highlights (TR) Amayah Ortiz-Lozano 1-for-2 SB. (GAN) Macy Kolacny 6 IP’s, 10 K’s, 1 H, 1 BB, 2-for-4 1 2B, R, 2 RBI’s; Madi Weempe 3-for-4 2 R’s, SB, 2 RBI’s; Jaxyn Bures 1-for-3 2 BRI’s; Cosmo Kramer 2-for-3 RBI.
Records: Three Rivers 31-3, Ganado 28-6-2.