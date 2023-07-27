KT Gearlds' sidearm delivery is recognizable, and for the 2023 Generals he's been a key to their success.

On a team with a lot of young pitchers, Gearlds, heading into his sixth season of college baseball, almost immediately became the leader of the pitching staff. Helping mentor many of the team's younger arms. The results have been good for not only Gearlds, but for the entire team.

The Generals have already clinched the TCL's best record for the regular season and have locked up home field advantage throughout the postseason.

Throughout the season Gearlds has become one of the Generals high leverage relievers, and in recent games has taken over the closing role. Those high leverage situations excite Gearlds and he believes bring the best out of him.

"That's my favorite part of baseball and that's why I fell into that role," Gearlds said. "I love having that high intensity situation and definitely my maturity has allowed me to fall into that role."

Gearlds is a tough matchup for any hitter, with a sidearm delivery that is hard to replicate in batting practice with velocity that exceeds 90 miles per hour, Gearlds is difficult for hitters who only get to see him once in a game.

Gearlds feels like his time in Victoria has allowed him to be the best version of himself. The Generals have allowed him to pitch to his strengths and do what he does best.

"I'm actually getting to play my game versus not having to go out and save somebody or do something else," Gearlds said. "I'm a high spin rate fastball guy so I like trying to earn more strikeouts versus getting groundballs."

In just 24.2 innings this season Gearlds has racked up 39 strikeouts, the best strikeout rate on the team among pitchers with more than three innings.

The first word out of head coach Michael Oros' mouth about Gearlds was leadership. Oros revels in the leadership qualities that Gearlds has brought to the clubhouse, but Gearlds is quick to point out that those qualities mean little without strong performance.

Gearlds' performances have lived up to the billing thus far, holding a 2.55 ERA across 15 appearances in relief with a 5-1 record and four saves. The most recent of those four saves came on July 21 against the Brazos Valley Bombers when he entered the game with a 9-8 lead in the eighth inning.

Gearlds finished the game, recording the final six outs for the save, showing his effectiveness in the back end of the bullpen.

"He's just got a second gear, I believe some guys are starters and some guys are relievers," Oros said. "KT's got the makeup for a back end bullpen guy and especially for a closing role and I think he likes that role and he's been great at it for us."

Generals shut out Bombers 7-0

The Victoria Generals extend their home winning streak to 14 games with a 7-0 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers on Wednesday night.

Xavier Perez hit a solo home run in the first inning to put the Generals ahead 1-0 and that would prove to be all the Generals needed.

Zach Royse and Alex Havlicek would pitch three innings apiece with Ryan Dugas, Trace Sanchez and Gearlds all going an inning apiece in the combined three hit shutout.

After Perez's early home run the only other run would be another solo shot by Perez in the fourth inning. Heading into the bottom of the eighth inning the score was just 2-0, but the Generals offense would come alive with five runs in the inning, giving themselves some insurance on their way to a comfortable 7-0 victory.