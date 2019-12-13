Industrial's Kylann Griffith was named the Class 1-4A Volleyball Athlete of the Year by the Texas Girls Coaches Association on Thursday.
Griffith and Industrial won their first ever Class 3A State Final this season and Griffith was named the MVP of the state final game.
Along with athlete of the year the TGCA also released its All-State teams.
Griffith and Lauren Williams made the team for Industrial in Class 3A, while Ashlyn Davis and Mollee Henicke made the team for Goliad. Erica Otto and Erin Treybig made the team for Schulenburg.
In Class 2A, Refugio's Tracelyn Ross was selected to the team.
