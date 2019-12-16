It’s been a whirlwind month for Kylann Griffith.
Nov. 22, she was part of the Industrial team that won the Class 3A state volleyball title, and Griffith was named the MVP of the championship game.
The accolades came pouring in: she was named the District 28-3A MVP, was named to the TGCA Class 3A-All State team and was named the Class 1-4A Volleyball Player of the Year.
Now, Griffith is signing with Houston Baptist University to play beach volleyball.
“It’s been completely crazy,” Griffith said. “Every time I think about it, it’s just like wow, I can’t believe that this is actually happening, i’ts just one thing after another.”
Kylann Griffith signs a national letter of intent to play beach basketball at Houston Baptist University. pic.twitter.com/rcfqw8EDif— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) December 17, 2019
Griffith finished her senior season for the Cobras with 282 digs, 274 kills, 265 assists and 25 blocks.
“My time at Industrial has helped me a lot,” Griffith said. It’s taught me how to be a leader and gave me a chance to play in pressure situations. Hopefully everything I’ve learned and my coaches have taught me helps me acclimate to a Division I program.”
Sand volleyball was a unique choice for Griffith, she hasn’t had as much experience with the sport as others but said she is ready for the challenge of playing at the college level.
“I haven’t played sand volleyball that much before,” Griffith said. “But every time I have heard something about it, I get excited. It’s just so different, and it seems so fun. It will be a challenge, but that’s what this is all about.”
Kylann Griffith on having the chance to play Division I volleyball. pic.twitter.com/4qNepPGGFG— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) December 17, 2019
Industrial head coach Kelsey Vasquez also was a beach volleyball player and played the sport in college. She is excited to see Griffith’s next step and what she will do at Houston Baptist.
“I know that Kylann already was thinking about this before I became head coach, and so I wouldn’t say that I convinced her or I was the reason she chose to go this path,” Vasquez said. “It’s a proud mama moment that someone wants to do exactly what you did, and I’m so excited for her next step.”
Vasquez is confident that Griffith’s game will transfer to the next level.
“You have to think a lot more on a sand court,” Vasquez said. “You don’t necessarily have to hit the ball as hard, but you have to be smart and read the defense and know where people are. But she is an extremely smart and aware player, and I think she will do really good at it.”
Griffith can’t wait to get on her college campus and is hoping to make an impact on the team next year.
“I just want to get there, work hard every day and be a good teammate,” Griffith said. “I just want to find any way that I can to help the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.