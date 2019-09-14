Kyle Pritchard knew he wanted to be a professional golfer since he was a teenager.
“I started just playing every once in a while with my dad, said Pritchard, the head golf professional at Alsatian Golf Club in Castroville. “When I moved to Texas in eighth grade I started playing a lot more and the individual aspect really drew me in.”
Pritchard’s latest stop on his professional career came at the Victoria Open, where he took home first place at the Victoria County Club.
Pritchard came into the tournament not knowing what to expect, so he focused on his game throughout the week.
“I had never seen the course until the day before,” he said. “I just wanted to build on my last tournament focus on hitting fairways and greens. It’s always about the short game for me so trying to work on chipping and putting was big.”
The win netted Pritchard $15,000 of the $64,300 purse. He finished the tournament at 17 under, three shots clear of his closest competitor, Cory Churchman.
Pritchard came into the tournament fresh off a win at the Texas State Open at the Cascades Club in Tyler. Despite his success, he was excited to be able to play in the events.
“I feel like I’m playing the same type of golf I have been over the past few years,” Pritchard said. “I guess just finally getting an opportunity has paid off, but I just want to keep playing the same way I have been.
The Victoria Open has been a part of the APT tour since 1995, and APT tournament director Patrick Murphy appreciates the relationship the tour has with the Victoria.
“What makes this event so special is the community getting behind it,” Murphy said. “We love to come out here. The course is in fantastic shape and it’s just the support we get from everyone around that makes it so special.”
Victoria Country Club head golf professional Joe Mitchell played in the event, finishing one over for the tournament, while assistant golf professional Jonathan Allen shot three over in the four rounds.
“This is a challenging course,” Mitchell said. “The wind, the green complexes and hole locations all make this a tough task for anyone. This time of year the grass does get softer and that does lead to better scores as well. Some of the event’s these pros go to have tree lined fairways with low wind and it makes for lower scores but our course gives players a unique challenge and that’s exciting.”
Mitchell is happy that Victoria is a part of the APT tour, and is already looking forward to next year’s event.
“Being the oldest stop on their tour says a lot about the community and how the golf course has stood up through time,” Mitchell said. “These guys love coming here and playing. It’s not a place where they shoot 25 or 30 under but it’s a great event and we’re happy to be a part of it.”
