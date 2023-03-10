SAN ANTONIO — Flatonia head coach Chris Sodek has been around basketball long enough to know the ball doesn’t always go in the basket.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, their shooting woes emerged at an inopportune time.
“We had good shots,” Sodek said. “It’s not like we were shooting shots that were all contested. We had open looks we didn’t knock down. That’s part of it. That’s the way basketball goes sometimes and that’s the way it went today.”
Flatonia shot 25.9% from the floor, 16.7 % from 3-point range, 55% at the free throw line, and dropped a 66-43 Class 2A semifinal decision to La Rue La Poynor on Friday at the Alamodome.
The Bulldogs were making their first appearance at the state tournament and ended the season with a 34-5 record.
The Flyers improved to 33-7 and moved into Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. final against Lipan, a 52-44 winner over New Home.
“La Poynor is a very, very good team,” Sodek said. “We knew that coming into the game. We thought there were some things we could do that would give us the best chance to win. Early on, things were working well and then they started hitting shots.
”We didn’t do a very good job of converting easy shots today, but they had a lot to do with that. I felt they won the loose ball battle, especially in the first half. That allowed them to get a few easy baskets to distance the lead.”
Flatonia went ahead 3-2 when Luke Law completed a three-point play with 6:26 left in the first quarter, but that was its only lead.
The Bulldogs were able to pull into a 7-7 tie on a pair of free throws by Jaidyn Guyton. But the Flyers ran off 10 straight points and Flatonia never got closer than six points.
“I think personally we came out a little slow,” said Flatonia senior Keyshaun Green. “They were just a really good team. We didn’t capitalize by the basket, obviously, We all missed easy ones. I think we came out slow and didn’t come out like we came out during all the playoffs.”
La Poynor was making its 11th appearance at the state tournament and third in the last four years, after losing in the semifinals last season.
“It definitely does play a factor,” senior Cooper Gracey said of La Poynor’s state tournament experience. “We come in here and we’re a lot less jittery than last year. Last year was basically our first time to play a lot of minutes, so to get that one year out of the way, it’s easier to come back and get your head in the right space.”
Flatonia’s 43 points tied for its second lowest this season — the lowest being 28 in a loss to Class 4A Chapel Hill.
“We knew Flatonia shot a lot of 3s,” said La Poynor head coach Jim Reid. “We wanted to get out and challenge. We know that when you get here and you rely on that, it can be difficult and you don’t get the shots.
”We were able to stop the dribble drive that they do. We were able to help off (the ball) extremely well. They’re extremely quick. Stopping the drive, getting out on the 3 and getting rebounds.”
Gracey scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds, Evan Almeida had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Dijuan Whitehead added 12 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Flyers.
Kloesel led the Bulldogs with 13 points, but didn’t score until the 5:48 mark of the second quarter. Green added 11 points in the final game for seven Flatonia seniors.
“It was special,” Green said. “We thought we were going to be here sooner. It didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to obviously. The experience with them being here a lot, that helped them. This was special for the whole town of Flatonia, being the first to do it. I’ll remember this forever.”
Class 2A State Semifinal
La Poynor 66, Flatonia 43Points: (LP) Evan Almeida 14, Cooper Gracey 14, Dijuan Whitehead 12, Mathew Driskell 6, Cort Reid 8, Mann Scott 5, Jackson Young 2, Zade Howard 3, Daniel Scott 2. (F) Jaidyn Guyton 9, Keyshaun Green 11. Holden Kloesel 13, Luke Law 5, Duke Sodek 2, Dayton Cliffe 3.
Halftime: La Poynor 35-18. 3-pointers: Driskell 2, Whitehead, Reid, M. Scott, Howard, Kloesel 3, Cliffe. Records: La Poynor 33-7; Flatonia 34-5.