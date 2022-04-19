CUERO — Cuero Coach Colby Mica wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance at the plate or in the field.
But he was more concerned about its mental approach.
“We just weren’t as focused tonight,” Mica said. “We had some things going on and that’s what it was. Our focus wasn’t there from the get go and that led to the errors. I mean they were easy plays that we usually make. It could have been a totally different ballgame.”
The Gobblers managed only two hits and committed four errors in an 8-0 District 27-4A loss to La Vernia on Tuesday night at the Ballpark in Cuero.
“Once errors happen in the field, kids take it to their at-bats,” Mica said. “It goes hand in hand. If you make that many errors, you’re not going to win too many ball games.”
Cuero (7-15) dropped to 1-2 in a district where all four teams will make the playoffs and are vying for the best seed.
The Bears (12-5, 3-0) scored two runs in each the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. But six of those runs were unearned.
Cuero starter Jerry Rossett was tagged with six runs — four unearned — before being relieved by Dylan Mills in the fourth inning.
“Jerry pitched a great game,” Mica said. “He got us ground ball after ground ball. When the defense doesn’t make those plays behind you, it’s kind of hard to stay positive out there. Give him credit, he kept throwing strikes and going after them, but after a while I took him out.”
The Gobblers had very little success against La Vernia pitcher Tyler Hensley, who had 14 strikeouts.
Caleb Rangel led off the bottom of the first with a single, but Cuero didn’t have another hit until Rossett singled with two outs in the seventh.
“I mean credit to their pitcher,” Mica said. “Their pitcher was dealing. He threw a dang good game. He mixed it up and kept us guessing. We didn’t have good approaches. Like I said, the focus wasn’t there tonight.”
The Gobblers will go back to work preparing for their rematch with the Bears on Friday at La Vernia.
“Defensively, we’re going to spend some time just making the easy plays,” Mica said. “I think at this point in the season, we see a routine play happening in front of us and we think we’ve seen 20 times this season and can make that play. It doesn’t work that way. We kind of need to go back to work on the easy plays defensively and making sure we can field ground balls.
“Hitting wise, just being focused and taking the bat to the ball. Just being able to put the ball in play and make things happen and put some pressure on the defense so we can score some runs somehow.”
District 27-4A
La Vernia 8, Cuero 0
La Vernia 022 220 0 — 8 9 0
Cuero 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
W: Tyler Hensley. L: Jerry Rossett. Highlights: (LV) Hensley 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 14 K; Brandon Craig 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs. (C) Caleb Rangel 1-for-2, SB; Jerry Rossett 1-for-3. Records: La Vernia 12-5, 3-0; Cuero 7-15, 1-2.
