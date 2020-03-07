YOAKUM – Hallettsville is going through a transition period in many ways.
Mason Briscoe has replaced Shorty Cook as head coach, and a number of players have just returned from the basketball team.
“The transition as coach has been good,” Briscoe said. “Everything has gone smoothly. The community is back and everything. The weather has been an issue, but we have a turf field so we have been able to get practices in. We’re now able to get our basketball guys back. This is the first games they’ve played so we’re able to get in rhythm and play ball together.”
Hallettsville (3-2-1) has taken some lumps along the way, and it dropped a 7-0 decision to La Vernia (6-3) in the six-inning championship game of the Yoakum Tournament on Saturday night at Bulldog Field.
The Brahmas stormed into the title game with a 12-hit performance in a 16-3 semifinal win over Yoakum.
But Hallettsville had only two singles and struck out 11 times against La Vernia starter Ethan Walker, and three times against reliever Koy Carpenter.
“It’s funny how baseball humbles you,” Briscoe said. “One game we’re so hot and the next game we can’t even make contact with the ball. The good thing about that is we were able to see that kind of pitching. Give it to La Vernia, they’re a good team, but we need to make in-game adjustments. We’ve struggled with that over the past couple of years. We either get hot or stay cold and we’ve got to learn to adjust and make contact.”
Hallettsville senior Ryan Targac, who was a member of the basketball team, believes the tournament was good preparation for District 28-3A play.
“I think it’s just reps,” Targac said. “Reps are very important, especially in a tournament. We come out here and see pitchers before district play. It’s tough. But I think this was a good opportunity for us to see good arms and some situations that we are in. This was a good tune-up and we have to get our mindset right.”
Targac hasn’t found the coaching transition to be an issue.
“I think the only difference is it’s a new person,” he said. “We still keep the same values, the same rules. We still go at it just like we did before. It’s the same thing.”
The Brahmas don’t have much time to find their game, as they open district play Tuesday.
“I look at it from the optimistic side,” Briscoe said. “It makes us refocus. We’re going to have one practice on Monday and then we’re going to roll into district. We’re going to have to put the ball in play because if we don’t we’re going to get beat in district.”
Yoakum Tournament
Championship Game
La Vernia 7, Hallettsville 0
La Vernia 100 141 – 7 8 1
Hallettsville 000 000 – 0 2 3
W: Ethan Walker. L: Preston Amsden. Highlights: (LV) Walker 6 IP, 1 H, 1 HP, 1 BB, 11 K; Hunter Stoutzenberger 2-for-4, R; Gage Lowry 1-for-1, 3B, 3 BB; Logan Wilson 2-for-4, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Luke Lytle 2-for-3, 2B, R, RBI. (H) Case Thigpen 1-for-3; Ty Gerke 1-for-3. Records: La Vernia 6-3; Hallettsville 3-2-1.
