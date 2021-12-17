The last few weeks have been eventful for West senior point guard Darrian Lacy.
Lacy made his season debut for the Warriors at the Tuloso-Midway tournament last weekend after rehabbing a finger injury.
He also welcomed his first daughter last week.
“It’s been a long ride since the injury,” Lacy said. “I’ve got business I’ve got to take care of. And now I’ve got new responsibilities to take care of. I have to grow as a man.”
On Friday, Lacy scored 18 points to help the Warriors beat Gregory-Portland 57-26 in a District 29-5A clash. The senior also had five rebounds to his credit.
Lacy opened the night 4 of 4 from the field in the first quarter. He missed once on six attempts in the first half to give West (8-7, 2-0) a 39-15 lead at halftime.
The Warriors closed the half on a 12-3 run. Eventually, nine players scored for West.
“Once one goes down, they all go down,” said junior guard D’andre Fillmore. “All the other ones start going in.”
As Lacy has returned to the court in the midst of his busy life, West coach Cody McDonald has noticed a concerted effort from the veteran to grow in his game.
The Warriors’ first-year head coach felt that was on display Friday.
“He’s stepping into being a young man in a lot of ways,” McDonald said. “He’s trying to learn how to grow and mature, and how he handles situations that are new and different, and might be difficult. I’ve watched him grow and mature this season.”
The Warriors were able to haul in 41 rebounds compared to G-P’s 18. Of those 41, 13 came on the offensive end of the floor.
McDonald wanted to see his team get the second and third opportunities that offensive rebounds create.
“What offensive rebounds and deflections tell me is how hard we’re playing,” McDonald said. “We feel like if we come out and work harder than the team we’re lined up against, we’re gonna have an opportunity to beat every team we play.”
Fillmore had a team-high seven rebounds, including five offensive, in Friday’s win.
He wanted to prove he could do more than score for the Warriors after setting the scoring pace earlier in the season.
“I was just trying to show people I can get rebounds,” Fillmore said.
DISTRICT 29-5A
Victoria West 57, Gregory-Portland 26
Points: (G) JC Meza 6, K. Gholsby 4, S. Williams 4, B. Redden 3, A. Lowry 3, B. Buttes 2, T. Jones 2, R. Escamilla 2 (W) Darrian Lacy 18, Zo Morgan 8, Dion Green 7, D’andre Fillmore 7, Jeremiah Baldwin 6, Jadyn Smith 5, Derrian King 2, Shawn Mettey 2, Joey Mitchum 2.
Halftime: West 39-15. 3-pointers: (G) None (W) Lacy 2, Baldwin 2, Morgan 2, Fillmore, Smith. Records: G-P 9-10, 0-3. West 8-7, 2-0.
