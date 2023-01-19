HALLETTSVILLE — Last year was a long time coming for the Hallettsville softball team.

The Lady Brahmas were crowned state champions for the first time in school history on their fourth trip to the University of Texas’ Red & Charline McCombs Field.

Hallettsville rode a 30-game winning streak to the title, beating Mount Vernon in the semifinals and Coahoma in the championship game.

With seven returning starters, Hallettsville is ready to do it again.

“I’m very confident,” said junior pitcher Kaylie Olivarez, who was the winning pitcher in the championship game. “We have so many returners coming back and I think we’ll be a really, really good team this year.”

Departing the Lady Brahmas were pitcher Emily Migl and outfielder Courtney Woytek.

Despite Woytek’s .508 batting average and Migl’s 1.50 ERA and 17-2 record, and .348 clip, Hallettsville hasn’t had to question who will step up in their place.

“Not only do we have depth, we have experience,” said Hallettsville coach Callie Kresta. “I think we’re going to use that to our advantage. I’m going to rely on the girls to know their ability and what they can handle. But at the same time, I’m going to be there to facilitate them and put them in the positions they need to be to be the successful players they’re capable of.”

Olivarez was named Class 3A Player of the Year by the Texas Sportswriters Association after compiling an 18-1 record in the circle with a 1.29 ERA and 164 strikeouts, and a .442 average at the plate.

After her breakout season, Olivarez is taking more confidence into 2023.

“I have confidence in the field, but (Player of the Year) made me feel more confident in the circle,” Olivarez said. “My pitches, I’m trusting where they’re going and my defense behind me. It just made me feel calmer and more confident.”

Kresta, who was also named the Coach of the Year by the TSWA, saw Olivarez develop as a leader in the circle behind senior Emily Migl.

With Migl gone, she’s eager to see what the junior can do.

“I got to see the growth from her freshman year into her sophomore year, all that success last year as a sophomore,” Kresta said. “I’m super excited to see how she’s grown as a pitcher, as a hitter and overall as a young lady in general out here.”

The Lady Brahmas will return most of a lineup which produced an average of 8.8 runs per game last season, including state championship MVP Carson Jansky.

Jansky, now a sophomore, also earned first team all-state honors last year with a .472 average and 46 RBIs.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I was gonna get any of that,” Jansky said of her honors. “I knew I would be pretty decent coming in my freshman year, but it really set a high standard for me for the next three years and I think I’ll live up to it.”

Jansky feels playing in front of a crowd of 1,053 against Coahoma in the championship game gave Hallettsville a wealth of experience for this season.

“There’s a bunch of confidence now that we have more fans supporting us and cheering for us along the way,” Jansky said. “I think we’ll be really good this year.”