GOLIAD — Hallettsville could not shake Marion, but it would not be shaken.
The Lady Brahmas had lead after lead narrow but did not let it get away in a 59-56 Class 3A bi-district win Tuesday night at the Goliad Events Center.
“We all know how to keep our composure under pressure,” said Hallettsville guard Alana Pohl. “We know that even if there’s still a minute on the clock, there’s a lot of time left and basketball to be played, and we play it until the whistle blows.”
The Lady Brahmas improved to 23-11 and moved into the area round against Lytle, an 87-30 winner over Karnes City. The area game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the Seguin High School gym.
“Our poise was good,” said Hallettsville coach Hunter Hlavaty. “They held it together and kept it under control, and we were able to close it out.”
The Lady Brahmas used their full-court press to force a number of turnovers and jumped out to a 10-0 lead.
“That’s our game plan most of the time is to be relentless on defense,” Pohl said. “That’s what we talked about all season is getting after it and going 100%. The defense turns into easy points on offense.”
Hallettsville also converted five of its six 3-pointers in the first two quarters to take a 36-26 lead at halftime.
But the Lady Bulldogs (17-5) used its superior height — post Sarah Cook scored a game-high 25 points — to tie the game at 38 in the third quarter and pulled within one point twice in the fourth quarter.
“The front of our press … when we press, we’re trying to prevent the pass to the bigger post to ease up the pressure on our one big girl,” Pohl said.
Hallettsville played much of the game without post Macy Herring, who got into foul trouble and scored eight points.
“We work on blocking out a lot in practice,” Pohl said. “If the post puts the ball on the floor, we try and collapse and really put the pressure on. We might be small, but a lot of people around you still freaks you out even if they’re 2-feet shorter than you.”
Pohl led the Lady Brahmas with 14 points, and Briley Rother and Kasey Harper each scored 12.
Hallettsville was able to preserve its lead by making over 69% of its free throws, which has been an issue this season.
“We have not been shooting free throws well at all,” Hlvaty said. “The girls stepped up and did a great job at the free throw line and helped us close out the game down the stretch.”
Class 3A Bi-District
Hallettsville 59, Marion 56
Points: (M) Brianna Hunter 5, Laney Osborne 6, Sarah Cook 25, Signe Rabenaldt 11, Breelan Allen 9. (H) Kasey Harper 12, Macy Herring 8, Adalyn Pohl 14, Alana Halata 6, Anna Steffek 5, Briley Rother 12, Haven Johnson 2.
Halftime: Hallettsville 36-26. 3-pointers: Rabenaldt 3, Cook 2, Osborne, Hunter, Pohl 2, Rother 2, Halata, Steffek. Records: Marion 17-15; Hallettsville 23-11.