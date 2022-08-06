As Hallettsville prepares for its Aug. 9 season opener against Cuero, the Lady Brahmas hope to build off their recent experiences.
“The standard is definitely set high,” said head coach Lindsay Hudson, who also served as an assistant for the softball team. “I’m extremely proud of the Lady Brahma program. We know in order to compete, we have to come into everything with a goal set in mind to reach it and then continue forward.”
This year, the Lady Brahmas don’t expect the same nerves with seven players returning, including senior hitter Kinleigh Hall.
“We’ve just got to keep pushing, keep our heads up and not let any mistakes get in our heads,” Hall said. “I had a really good feeling about us making it to state, then Goliad (won). We started getting in our head a little bit because it was our first time being at regionals.”
She hopes watching Kubenka lead the team last year gives her the tools needed to get Hallettsville back to the regional tournament or further.
“I just watched her trying to pick teammates up, telling them they did good or to forget a mistake,” Hall said. “I just want to encourage everybody to do their best, even if they make a mistake. It’s gonna be okay no matter what.”
In addition to the seven returners, the Lady Brahmas will feature four players from the state championship softball team.
Hallettsville wasn't worried as it had to come from behind to beat Coahoma and claim its first state softball championship.
Senior Katelyn Pustejovsky returned to the team after a two-year layoff from volleyball, citing the team’s success last season as a factor for coming back onto the court.
She was a starter in right field for the Lady Brahmas during softball.
“I saw how far they went and the team chemistry,” she said. “I love the sport and I missed it. I decided it’d be nice to come back and have fun my senior year.”
The high-pressure situations faced on the court and diamond last year by the two teams could provide plenty of competitive experience for the team to lean on.
“It’s given us all experience playing at higher levels,” said senior setter Ky Lange, who also started at second base for Hallettsville in the spring. “It’ll definitely be easier and we’ll be more used to that kind of experience.”
