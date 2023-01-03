HALLETTSVILLE — Macy Herring wasn’t surprised when Hallettsvile was tied with Yoakum at halftime.
But Herring knew the Lady Brahmas had yet to play their best basketball.
“I think at halftime we talked with the coaches, and that really helped us to get our motivation back,” Herring said. “We kind of flipped the switch. We were really good on defense, and that helped us score points.”
Herring scored 10 of her game-high 24 points in the third quarter, and Hallettsville pulled away for a 52-42 District 25-3A win over the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday night at the Hallettsville gym.
“We’ve put a big emphasis on getting it inside, especially if our post players have them pinned,” said Hallettsville coach Hunter Hlavaty. “We want to definitely get them the ball. Once they start collapsing on them, we can kick it out to the shooters we do have.”
The Lady Brahmas outscored Yoakum 17-9 in the third quarter, and improved to 17-8 overall and 4-0 in district.
“We have Macy, and Macy is a really good post player, so part of our game is get her the ball,” said Hallettsville guard Adalyn Pohl, who added nine points. “We know she is strong enough to put it up and get us two quick points. She can drive and draw her person out. If we can get her a good pass it turns out pretty good for us.”
Most of Herring’s points came on drives to the basket or follow shots after a rebound.
“I try to work on it in practice,” she said. “I try to make sure the guards have someone inside to give the ball to.”
The Lady Brahmas also used their full-court press to create a number of turnovers in the third and fourth quarters.
“Tonight, I thought especially in the third quarter our intensity on that end, we got a lot of hands on some basketballs and converted those into points,” Hlavaty said. “When we play with a lot of energy like that, we get a lot of hands on basketballs. Fortunately, we were able to turn those into points.”
Post Destiny Rios led the Lady Bulldogs (15-5, 2-2) with 14 points, but fouled out with 6:12 left in the fourth quarter. Jayanna Phillips added 13 points, including seven from the free-throw line.
Hallettsville will get another test Friday when it travels to Columbus with the outright district lead at stake.
“Nothing is going to change,” Pohl said. “We’re going to keep working as hard as we have all season. We’re going to keep pushing in practice. We’re not going to let off and we’re not going to have a break. Coach already told us we had a five-day break for Christmas, and he said, ‘break’s over, get off to work.’ So we’re not going to let up. We’re going to be relentless. Relentless was the word of the game today and that’s what we’re working on for Friday.”
District 25-3A
Hallettsville 52, Yoakum 42
Points: (Y) Deazia Rios 2, Olivia Fojt 4, Destiny Rios 14, Addison Pekar 6, Aaliyah Wildey 2, Jayanna Phillips 13, Raelee Schlegal 1. (H) Layten Kolachy 6, Kasey Harper 4, Macy Herring 24, Adalyn Pohl 9, Alana Halata 2, Anna Steffek 1, Briley Rother 6.
Halftime: 24-24. 3-pointers: Pohl. Records: Yoakum 15-5, 2-2; Hallettsville 17-8, 4-0.