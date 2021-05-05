REFUGIO — Peyton Oliver is doing her best to act like this is a normal week.
But Oliver knows she can’t fool herself.
“I’m trying to stay as calm as I can,” Oliver said, “but when I get there I’m probably going to be shaking and nervous.”
Oliver and Refugio teammate Jai’lin King are headed to Friday’s Class 2A UIL state meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Oliver, a sophomore, will be making her first appearance at the state meet after winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Region IV meet.
King, a senior, will be competing for the third time at the state meet.
King set a regional meet record while winning the long jump, and also won the high jump. She finished second in the triple jump at the regional meet.
“The difference in her and Peyton going for the first time, you can just tell,” said Refugio coach Katie Green. “There’s a major difference in nerves. I think Jai’lin gets a little bit nervous, but she knows how to handle it and stay composed.”
King earned a gold medal in the long jump as a freshman, and a silver medal in the long jump as a sophomore before she missed out last year when the meet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I really want to clear 5-10 in the high jump,” said King, whose personal best is 5-feet, 8-inches. “I really want to do that. I just want to do my best. I’m trying to PR in everything.”
King will long jump at 9 a.m., high jump at 11:30 a.m., and triple jump at 1 p.m.
“Jai’lin is so consistent,” Green said. “She is probably one of the most special athletes I’ve ever coached for that reason. She doesn’t require a lot of coaching. She can self-adjust and keeps her composure.”
Oliver must wait until 6:05 p.m. to run the 100, and 7:55 p.m. to compete in the 200.
“I’m just making sure to stay focused,” she said. “No matter the weather, how hot, rainy or whatever.”
Oliver’s improvement has been astonishing, considering she ran in only two meets as a freshman, and came into high school as a middle-distance runner.
“I kind of think she surprised all of us and even herself,” Green said. “She trained as an 800 runner in junior high and last year we lost over half our season.
“We were kind of experimenting a little bit with the sprints, especially the 100, and in early March we ran the 100 and I thought, ‘That was a good time.’ Once we got into the thick of the competition – she’s trained hard, she’s done a lot of speed training and power training. She took off.”
Oliver’s youthful exuberance may stand in contrast to King’s stoicism, but both have a burning desire to win and return home with medals around their neck.
“Yes, I’m very competitive,” King said. “Everybody says I show no emotion. I don’t show it when I do well or anything. I don’t know why, I just don’t.”
“These past meets, I’ve just been overwhelmed.” Oliver said. “I know I did well. It hasn’t hit me yet. Just to be able to medal up there and be top three in the state, that would be incredible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.