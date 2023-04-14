REFUGIO — Alexia Sanchez watched a lot of tape of Refugio’s 4-2 District 31-2A loss to Three Rivers.
Sanchez decided to pitch differently in the rematch with the No. 4 Lady Bulldogs.
“They kind of had the same approach as last time where they would stand up on the line,” said Sanchez, a freshman. “At that point, you just throw inside, throw inside and make them back off the line.
“That’s what I kept doing. It got to the point where they were catching on so I would throw outside. You’ve just got to see what they’re doing and do it right back.”
Sanchez scattered seven hits and had seven strikeouts to lead the Lady Cats to a 10-3 win Friday night at the Refugio softball field.
Refugio improved to 21-7 overall and 10-3 in district. Three Rivers dropped to 25-3 and 9-1.
“Alexia’s fully committed to this game year round,” said Refugio head coach Meaghan Franz. “She plays all-year long, she comes to practice every day, and she does everything I ask her to do. She’s fully committed to this team.”
Sanchez got her first five outs via the strikeout and did not allow an earned run until the seventh inning.
“I have a lot of confidence when I pitch,” she said. “In select, you play these top hitters from everywhere. When you play in high school, you’re like ‘you got it.’”
Chay Callis gave the Lady Cats a lead they wouldn’t relinquish when she hit a two-run home run over the center-field fence in the third inning.
“I just saw it coming down and swung and it was gone,” Callis said. “I was trying to bring my runner in, and it just happened to be out.”
The Lady Cats padded their lead with three runs in the fifth that included an RBI single by Kynslee Turner.
Refugio broke the game open by batting around and scoring five runs in the sixth that included singles by Bianca Jimenez and Ashante Andrade and four errors by the Lady Bulldogs.
“We re-watched the tape a bunch of times, and the only thing we didn’t hit real well,” Franz said. “We played defense great.
"I told the girls to just take one at-bat at a time, and if it doesn’t go your way, the next time it’s fresh, it’s brand new. We needed to go one inning at a time and see if we could win every inning and win the game.”
District 31-2A
Refugio 10, Three Rivers 3
Three Rivers 000 010 2 — 3 7 5
Refugio 002 035 x — 10 6 2
W: Alexia Sanchez. L: Alyson Gomez. Highlights: (TR) Molly Randell-Saenz 3-for-3, 2 R, 2 SB; Gomez 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, SB. (R) Sanchez 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Chay Callis 1-for-3, 2-run HR; Ashanti Andrade 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Bianca Jimenez 1-for-3, R; Kynslee Turner 1-for-4, RBI; Sara Henning 1-for-4, RBI. Records: Three Rivers 25-3, 9-1; Refugio 21-7, 10-3.