SHINER — For the first time in school history the Shiner Lady Comanches' golf team will be heading to the state tournament.

After shooting a 610 across two days at the Region IV-2A tournament on April 18, Shiner finished second and qualified for the state tournament.

The Lady Comanches' team of Megan Winkenwerder, Grace Migl, Chelsea Whiddon, Lauren Faldyn and Brianna Sofka made history in Corpus Christi and are now ready to take on the state tournament in Austin.

The Class 2A state tournament will be held May 15-16 at the Lions Municipal Golf Course.

“I feel like our team is ready, I think we’ve had a lot of time to prepare both physically and mentally,” Sofka said. “We handled regionals really well and now coming into state I think we’re going to be good.”

Even though this is Shiner’s first time playing at the state tournament, there is championship pedigree within the team.

Shiner head coach Michelle Winkenwerder was part of three Yoakum state championships and was teammates with Sofka’s and Migl’s mothers at Yoakum, who have three state championships to their name as well.

"I think having them around definitely helps because I’ve got great teachers surrounding me,” Migl said. “I have coach, I have my mom, I have (Sofka’s) mom and I can go to any of them to get the help I need and fix whatever needs to be fixed.”

Last season Shiner was the alternate for the state tournament. This time around they wanted to make sure they put the work in to make certain that they would be playing in the season’s final weekend.

Shiner played at the Lions Municipal Golf Course earlier this season, and they are confident in their ability to play it heading into the tournament, where their goal is to end up on the podium in their first appearance.

“We played the course and they played very well on the course and we learned a lot of what we need to do,” Michelle Winkenwerder said. “Basically we need to stay on the fairway and stay out of trouble.”

The Shiner team will begin teeing off at 8:10 a.m. on hole one.

Back in Austin

Making a return to the Class 3A state tournament this year, which will be held May 15-16 at Jimmy Clay Golf Course, is Goliad’s Abby Yanta.

Earlier this year, Yanta assured that her golf career would not be over at the conclusion of her senior season by committing to play for Schreiner University.

While the future of Yanta’s career is locked in, there is still work to be done in the present, as she enters her final high school tournament.

“I think the experience from last year helps, we’re playing at the same course and the nerves will be less than what they were last year,” Yanta said. “The course is difficult but I’ve learned a lot and now I know what to expect going in.”

Yanta aims to finish in the top-10 this time around and in order to do so, she just wants to stay happy.

“My expectation is just to stay happy while I’m on the course,” she said. “Being happy normally means I’m playing well and having fun and I just want to enjoy playing.”

Yanta will be teeing off at 9 a.m. at the 10th hole.

Additional Qualifiers

Joining Yanta in the 3A state tournament will be Palacios’ Audrey Delgado.

Delgado finished second in the regional tournament with a total of 155 across 36 holes and finished just one shot back of the top-10 in the state tournament last season with a total of 168.

Delgado will be teeing off at 8 a.m. at the first hole.

In 2A the Shiner girls will be joined by Weimar’s Taylor Smith and Flatonia’s Jordyn Ponewash.

Ponewash finished in fourth place and was the first individual state qualifier at the regional tournament after shooting a 126 across 36 holes. Smith was the third state qualifier with a total of 136, finishing just one stroke ahead of her competitor for the final state spot.

Smith will be teeing off at 8 a.m. at the 10th hole and Ponewash will tee off at 9 a.m. at the first hole.