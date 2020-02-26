Faith Academy senior Jade Thomas has been waiting to play for a state championship since her freshman year of high school.
Losing in the regional round her sophomore season and missing the playoffs as a junior, hasn’t stopped her from losing focus of her ultimate goal.
“I think our team this year has a lot of trust and support for each other,” Thomas said. “We have been working hard since the beginning of the season to make our dreams a reality.”
Thomas and the rest of the Lady Cougars will finally get their chance to play for a state title when they travel to Waco on Thursday morning.
The Lady Cougars will play Austin Waldorf in the TAPPS Class 2A state semifinal at 6 p.m. at Waco University High School.
It’s the first state tournament appearance for Faith Academy since 2013.
“I’ve put in a lot of effort since my freshman year and now we have a good team and a good coach to make it happen,” Thomas said. “It’s special because we haven’t been to state in a long time. I think it’s great that we have each other.”
Faith Academy’s Jade Thomas talks about making it to the state tournament as a senior. The Lady Cougars will play Austin Waldorf at 6 p.m. Thursday at West High School in Waco. pic.twitter.com/GuG1I8rqq2— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) February 26, 2020
The Lady Cougars (20-11) defeated Bryan Allen Academy in the area round and Bryan St. Joseph in the regional round on Saturday.
Faith has outscored its opponents 84-42 in the playoffs.
“It’s been amazing just to see how hard they’ve been putting the work in every day,” said Faith Academy coach Kalia Mancell. “The improvements they’ve made, believing in the program and trusting me as their coach has all come together. It has been emotional to see how far they have come in so little time with it being my first full season with them.”
Victoria Faith Academy coach Kalia Mancell talks about the Lady Cougars making it to the state tournament. pic.twitter.com/YCnAXgeHuc— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) February 26, 2020
Mancell took over the program halfway through last season. Despite the team not making the playoffs, she knew her players had what it takes to make a run.
“Every coach is different and trying to get them with my style has been different, but they have bought into it,” Mancell said. “They have always had talent but sometimes they’ve had a hard time getting it to work together. It’s good for the school and it’s really good for the girls to see their effort going somewhere. It’s an amazing feeling for all of them.”
The Lady Cougars have been led by Faith Kucera, who is averaging 18 points a game in the playoffs. Faith has also received strong contributions in the playoffs from junior Hannah Bazar and Kamilah Stafford.
Kucera, who is the team’s second senior, is happy to see the team’s hard work finally pay off.
“We work really hard and we’re very determined,” Kucera said. “It feels great, and it’s a good way to end my senior year. Everyone plays a certain role and they’re all important.”
Victoria Faith Academy’s Faith Kucera is averaging 18 points during the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/PGBFeOTqVC— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) February 26, 2020
Kucera knows the team is only two games away from its first state championship in school history, but also knows the team can’t look ahead.
If the Lady Cougars were to win on Thursday, the team would play in the state final at 6 p.m. Friday at West High School in West.
“It’s really cool,” Kucera said. “It’s been seven years since we have been to the final four, and it’s nice to have it happen my senior year. But we have to stay focused and play our game. We are determined to prove ourselves.”
“We know they have shooters with range,” Mancell said of Waldorf. “Everyone on their team can shoot but they have two main girls we are trying to prepare for. If we can shut those two down, we’ll be in a good position to win that game.”
